Ubisoft Montreal Welcomes Cameron Lee as the New Vice President, Executive Producer on Rainbow Six

Cameron is a veteran game developer with 20 years of leadership and production experience. He has worked on acclaimed franchises such as Dragon Age , Call of Duty , and Tony Hawk . Passionate about player-focused innovation, quality gameplay, and rich characters at the center of great brands, we are excited to have him bring his strategic, visionary and inclusive leadership to the Rainbow Six franchise.

The Rainbow Six franchise is led by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with multiple studios across Ubisoft's global network. "I am especially pleased to welcome Cameron to the team with his extensive experience in the gaming industry and solid track record. I know his creative and technical expertise will help the entire Rainbow Six team to excel and deliver best-in-class experiences to our huge community of players," said Christophe Derennes, Managing Director of Ubisoft Montreal. "Our studio, the largest in the world, continues to thrive with more than 15 games in production simultaneously, and we are proud to attract senior leaders like Cameron as we continue to shape the world of gaming."

According to Cameron, joining Ubisoft was a unique opportunity to develop and test his skillset. "What drew me to Ubisoft was the priority placed on creativity on a scale not seen elsewhere in the industry and the investment in our top franchises like Rainbow Six to really unleash our imaginations for our players. I'm inspired by the people across all our Ubisoft studios and their incredible passion for creativity and quality gameplay, and I'm excited to see what we can do together as we look to new player experiences, platforms and entertainment as a whole."

