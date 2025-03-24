Ubiik Expands Utility-Focused Wireless Solutions with MimoLink™ and Launch of High-Throughput Tornado 200kHz for Narrowband Backhaul

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ubiik is pleased to announce the rebranding of its Mimomax narrowband product line as MimoLink™, reinforcing its investment in low-latency, high-reliability wireless communications for utility telecom markets. As part of ongoing innovation for narrowband spectrum, Ubiik is also launching the Tornado 200kHz, a next-generation radio delivering unprecedented throughput in narrowband channels. This latest release provides utilities with a cost-effective alternative to low-capacity microwave radios for backhaul applications.

These solutions have already gained traction in the industry, with a leading Canadian utility selecting Ubiik's Tornado 200kHz radios alongside its private LTE products as part of a multi-year Tier 1 telecom modernization project. This decision highlights the increasing demand for integrated narrowband and private LTE solutions to support the varying connectivity needs of utilities.

The MimoLink™ product line includes advanced narrowband radios designed for smart grid applications, teleprotection, and critical infrastructure SCADA—use cases that demand ultra-low latency and resilient connectivity. "The introduction of MimoLink™ represents our continued investment in mission-critical wireless networks for utilities," said Fabien Petitgrand, CTO of Ubiik.

Tornado 200kHz: A Disruptive Alternative to Low-Capacity Microwave Radios

As utilities seek more efficient and cost-effective backhaul solutions, Ubiik's Tornado 200kHz radio redefines throughput in narrowband channels. Unlike traditional low-capacity microwave systems that require significant investment in spectrum and construction, Tornado 200kHz offers high-throughput, ultra-low-latency communications using only a 200kHz channel in sub-1GHz bands.

"Our latest release, Tornado 200kHz offers even higher data throughput thanks to the use of 2T2R MIMO and adaptive high order modulation from QPSK to 256QAM in 200kHz channels. We can now provide data rates of up to 2 Mbps in both directions simultaneously and with unbeatable sub-1ms latency for the most demanding applications like teleprotection," said Mr. Petitgrand. "The biggest benefit to customers is that they no longer need to secure several MHz of spectrum or build large towers prior to deployment, as they would with a microwave system, to get the throughput they need for critical SCADA."

Ubiik will be showcasing its MimoLink™ narrowband solutions, Tornado 200kHz, and private LTE products at DistribuTECH. Attendees are invited to visit Ubiik Booth #6215 to see how these technologies are shaping the next generation of utility telecom networks.

About Ubiik

Ubiik is a leader in private LTE, utility communications, and IoT connectivity solutions, delivering secure, scalable, and cost-effective wireless infrastructure. Following its acquisition of MimoMax Wireless in 2023, Ubiik has expanded its expertise in mission-critical SCADA, narrowband wireless, and private LTE networks. With a track record of over one million AMI device deployments, Ubiik continues to push the boundaries of innovation in narrowband wireless, private LTE, and smart grid communications.

Cathy Lin, [email protected]