UBC Investment Management appoints new Board Chair and Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - UBC Investment Management (UBCIM) is pleased to announce recent changes to the firm's Board of Directors ("Board").

Azim Lalani was appointed Board Chair, replacing Gordon MacDougall, whose term as a UBCIM director has concluded. Mr. Lalani is a UBC alumnus with deep connections to the university and brings a wealth of insight and experience to the Chair's role. He has held senior management roles with several public and private companies during a finance career spanning more than 25 years. As a member of the UBC Board of Governors, Azim served as co-vice chair of the Board and chaired the Finance and Audit committees. He has also been a member of UBCIM's Board since 2020.

Byron Thom joins the Board as a representative of the UBC Board of Governors. Byron is a partner at the Industrial Innovation Venture Fund within BDC Capital, a fully owned subsidiary of the Business Development Bank of Canada. As a venture capital investor, he supports early-stage companies on corporate strategy, go-to-market opportunities, and governance. Byron brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector as a founder, lawyer, operator, and investor. He previously held senior roles at Cymax Group Technologies and Framework Venture Partners.

In addition to Mr. Lalani and Mr. Thom, the current UBCIM Board consists of: Alexa Blain, Tom Bradley, Amanda Farrell, Hyewon Kong, Frank Laezza, Yale Loh and Rakesh Saraf.

ABOUT UBCIM

UBCIM is a professional investment management company established to provide comprehensive portfolio management and advisory services to The University of British Columbia. UBCIM is wholly owned subsidiary of UBC and currently has over $6.0 billion in assets under management. Additional information about UBCIM is available on the Company's website at www.ubcim.ca.

SOURCE UBC Investment Management Inc.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]