UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Awarded Inaugural Prize For Global Humanitarian Efforts

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) has announced the recipient of the inaugural PAM Global Humanitarian Personality Award at the 18th Plenary Session held in Braga, Portugal. For the first time, this prestigious recognition is bestowed upon His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, for his decades-long exemplary contributions to humanitarian efforts around the world.

Each year, PAM recognises significant contributions of organisations and individuals who build bridges of communication and foster mutual understanding among the region's peoples and nations. This year, the inaugural PAM Global Humanitarian Personality Award is dedicated to those who have showcased extraordinary efforts in providing political mediation or life-saving humanitarian assistance, alleviating the suffering of people facing catastrophic events. Although this is the first time that PAM has handed the Global Humanitarian Personality Award, the organisation has recognised numerous dignitaries in the past, including H.E. Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, H.E. Mr. Jorge Fernando Branco de Sampaio, Former President of Portugal and H.E. Mr. Ilir Rexhep Meta, Former President of Albania.

The award recognises Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's decades-long humanitarian work as well as his recent announcement of the creation of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative that will allocate AED 20 billion for humanitarian causes in the world's most vulnerable regions. Created on the 20th anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's passing and on Zayed Humanitarian Day, this major initiative will aim to greatly improve the quality of life and sustainable development for vulnerable communities around the world, underscoring Sheikh Zayed's legacy of generosity and support.

In addition, under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's leadership, the UAE has supported numerous other humanitarian causes over the years, including the global distribution of billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need through its "Hope Consortium" initiative. In the region, His Highness has been instrumental in supporting refugees and providing medical aid to those affected by conflict, including in Syria and Yemen, to which the UAE has donated over USD 6 billion since 2015.

H.E. Hon. Enaam Mayara, President of PAM, said: "It is with great honour that we announce Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as the first recipient of the PAM Global Humanitarian Personality Award. For decades, His Highness has been a champion of humanitarian causes worldwide, having personally been involved in numerous activities that have safeguarded peace, human life, and prosperity. His commitment to promoting global stability has set a remarkable example for leaders everywhere, raising the standard for future recipients of this prestigious recognition."

Ambassador Dr Abdulsalam Al Madani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, said: "PAM is delighted to honour His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the inaugural PAM Global Humanitarian Personality Award. Throughout his outstanding tenure as leader and President of the UAE, His Highness has tirelessly contributed to various humanitarian causes, positively affecting countless lives across the world. His unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives has not only provided critical support but has also inspired a new generation of global leaders to follow his example. This award is a testament to the continuation of his and the UAE's vision for a more harmonious and prosperous world."

Founded in 2005, PAM is an international organisation that brings together the national parliaments of the Mediterranean and Gulf regions. Since its foundation, the organisation has served as the legal successor of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in the Mediterranean (CSCM), established in the early 1990s. PAM's primary objective is to cultivate strong political, economic, and socio-cultural cooperation among its member states, addressing all regional challenges, and promoting peace and stability across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Since its inception, PAM has distinguished itself as the preeminent institution for fostering inter-regional parliamentary diplomacy among its 31 Euro-Mediterranean, Gulf and North African member states which are represented on an equal footing through a balanced organisational bureau, alternating presidency and numerous working committees. Currently, the organisation is led by H.E. Hon. Enaam Mayara of Morocco.

For more information about PAM and its initiatives, please visit www.pam.int.

SOURCE Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM)

For further information: Sergej Dojcinovic, +447894095984, [email protected]