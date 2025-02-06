U.S. Lumber Coalition Comments on British Columbia Creation of 'Advisory Council' to Counter U.S. Trade Law Enforcement Duties

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Reports indicate that the B.C. Minister of Forests has created an "Advisory Council" to develop strategies for combating U.S. antidumping and countervailing duties. These duties are in place as a result of repeated findings by the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. International Trade Commission that Canada's egregious ongoing dumping practices and long-standing subsidies to its industry have caused havoc in the U.S. market.

Andrew Miller, Chairman and Owner of Stimson Lumber, stated that "this is not a complicated issue. Canada must stop dumping its excess lumber production into the U.S. market and should stop subsidizing its industry instead of convening an 'Advisory Council' in British Columbia to study ways of getting around U.S. trade laws."

"Full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws is exactly what must happen to keep strengthening U.S. supply lines of domestically produced lumber and availability to build more American homes," concluded Miller.

