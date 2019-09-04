U-Haul Customer Contributions to Tree Canada Top $500,000

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- U-Haul is pleased to recognize its Canadian customers for exceeding $500,000 in contributions to Tree Canada, a non-profit organization committed to planting and protecting trees across the country.

Since 1945, U-Haul has strived to conduct business in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. In addition to its core business model of truck and trailer sharing, U-Haul upholds this commitment by offering Canadian customers the option to offset the carbon emissions from their moving equipment by giving to Tree Canada's Grow Clean Air program.

Some 230,000 U-Haul customers have contributed $507,000 since the partnership began in 2011. This has led to the planting or protecting of 81,437 trees, which will absorb about 90,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Tree Canada receives 100% of the contributions.

"We are grateful for the outstanding contribution U-Haul has made to advance our Grow Clean Air program," said Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. "U-Haul continues to show its commitment to actively participate in environmental strategies to mitigate climate change and improve air quality. Together, we're improving the lives of Canadians."

U-Haul works with Tree Canada to support reforestation projects and urban tree-canopy projects. Many urban projects include planting edible trees as a part of the nonprofit's Greening Canada's School Grounds initiative. This includes an edible tree planting event on Sept. 12 at Saint Mark Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, Ont.

Jake Spelic, U-Haul Area District Vice President, said: "The alignment of values between Tree Canada and U-Haul is a strong indicator of our commitment to Canadian citizens."

"Our desire to reduce our carbon footprint is helping create a world that future generations can be proud of," added Jennifer Anstett, fellow U-Haul Area District Vice President.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees. Through our programs, research and educational efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, helped green 660 schoolyards and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 82 million trees.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 10 Canadian provinces and 50 states. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

