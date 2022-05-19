Tyson Parker Joins Westbank as VP, Experiential Development

Parker will be deeply involved in creating live and virtual experiences across Westbank's projects, establishing multi-tiered entertainment strategies that embrace all avenues of arts, culture, music, food, retail and design. With an initial focus on Mirvish Village in Toronto , he will leverage his expertise in content creation, event and music management and artist relations, to realize a new community hub and gathering place for the city, building on and celebrating the diverse, multicultural legacy of this iconic site.

Tyson will work closely with Westbank's executive leadership to develop experiences within Mirvish Village, Blood Alley and other projects across the Westbank portfolio, helping establish their brands, develop relationships with their communities and create opportunities for artistic, cultural and culinary collaborations, events and programming.

"Tyson's depth of knowledge and his commitment to developing arts, culture and community through experience design aligns perfectly with our vision for creating diverse and inspiring environments within all of our projects," said Gillespie, "We're looking forward to working with Tyson on a range of experiences both live and virtual, that augment our physical and digital worlds, to help bring people together and enrich their lives."

"Westbank is an extraordinary urban storyteller, threading physical and cultural narratives to the zeitgeist through each of their projects," said Parker, "The company's vision for helping create more sustainable, diverse communities will see Mirvish Village in Toronto and Blood Alley in Vancouver – already places of importance to their cities – evolve into creative hubs and gathering places for generations to come. I am honoured to able play a part in shaping these verticals and look forward to working with the team to bring this vision to life."

Previously the Head of Artist and Music Industry Relations at Bell Media, Tyson managed key relationships within the artist and talent community as well as the wider music industry in Canada for Bell Media's portfolio of TV, radio, and digital brands. Parker has worked on music properties including the MMVAs and THE JUNO AWARDS with Bell Media, for many years. Prior to Bell Media, Tyson was the Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media & Artist Relations for Universal Music Canada where he worked with leading music artists including Drake and The Weeknd, The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Katy Perry, Paul McCartney and The Tragically Hip. He works closely with music industry governing bodies Music Canada and CARAS on industry policy and sits on the MusiCounts Advisory board.

In his new role, Parker will be based at Westbank's Toronto Office at 188 University Avenue.

About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that partners with likeminded global organizations to become ever more impactful, concentrating primarily on large on projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions and public art, with over $50B of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city. www.westbankcorp.com

