Tyrone Cotie and Carl Gauvreau awarded FEI Canada's Highest Honour: The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is delighted to announce Tyrone Cotie from the Atlantic Chapter, and Carl Gauvreau from the Quebec Chapter, have been awarded FEI Canada's Highest Honour, The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award for 2023.

The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award honours members who have contributed significantly to improving the organization throughout their career.



"Member volunteers like Tyrone Cotie and Carl Gauvreau are a vital component to our organization, and our greatest promoters. They are the backbone of FEI Canada, and our ongoing success would not be possible without their enthusiastic commitment and dedication. We cannot thank you both enough for your support," said Georgina Blanas, Executive Director, FEI Canada.

Tyrone Cotie, Vice President Treasury and Investor Relations, Chorus Aviation Inc, has been a member of FEI Canada for over 20 years and an active volunteer during that time both at the Chapter and National levels. Tyrone served as the President of the Atlantic Chapter for three years as well as taking an active role on a number of committees including the Annual Conference. At the National level, Tyrone served as Chair of the FEI Canada National Board of Directors, Chair of the Chapter Leadership Council (CLC), Chair of the Treasury and Capital Markets Committee and Chair of the Committee on Corporate Reporting as well as being one of the first cohorts in the new CFO Leadership Beyond Finance program.

During his time with FEI Canada, Tyrone has been an active recruiter of new members and sponsors to the organization and has always been supportive and available to answer any questions and to serve as a sounding board. FEI Canada is fortunate to have such a strong advocate of its organization.

"Tyrone has been a tireless promotor of the FEI Canada brand in the marketplace and has delivered top-notch programs to the membership," said Anne-Marie Gammon, Past President, FEI Canada Atlantic Chapter. "We cannot thank him enough for his ongoing support of the organization and his dedication to the Atlantic Chapter."

Carl Gauvreau, CFO of Blue Cross Quebec and Ontario, has also been a member of FEI Canada for over 20 years after starting his FEI journey with the NY Chapter. Back in Canada in 2003, he got involved in organizing the golf activity at the National Conference in Quebec in 2004 and right after was charged with building the sponsorship program for the Quebec Chapter until he became its president in 2009. Under his leadership, the Chapter instituted the Aces of Finance award, grew diversity at the Board level as well as delivered an engaging program of events in partnership with the sponsors. As president, he was part of the National Leadership Council. Carl is still an active member of the Quebec Chapter Board and a mentor in the Chapter on-going program to help young finance directors to become executives. After a second stint in the US, he came back as a member of the FEI Canada National Board of Directors, and successively served as its President and Past Chair and Chair of the Governance Committee.

Carl's dedication to FEI Canada, with sustained service at the Chapter and National levels, all done in a very humble but determined fashion, is something very few members will be able to achieve. His leadership and integrity have made FEI Canada better. He is one of FEI Canada's greatest ambassadors.



"The Quebec Chapter was thrilled to nominate Carl Gauvreau for this year's Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award. Carl is a fierce promoter of the FEI Canada brand and has been instrumental to the Chapters ongoing success," said Martin Lebeau, National Conference Chair, and Chief Financial Officer, Accedian. "He's been a champion recruiter and has mentored countless individuals throughout his career."

"On behalf of the members and Board of Directors of FEI Canada, I'd like to congratulate Tyrone Cotie and Carl Gauvreau for being awarded the prestigious Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award. Your dedication and volunteer efforts have been truly remarkable, making a significant impact on our community," said Alysia Carter, Chair, Board of Directors, FEI Canada.

The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award ceremony will take place at the upcoming 2023 FEI Canada Conference, The Face of Change, from May 31 to June 2, 2023, in Quebec City. For all information and registration, please visit www.feicanadaconference.ca.

