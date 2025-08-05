Tyrol Pickleball Expands U.S. Distribution with Kittridge & Associates, Strengthens Market Leadership with Life Time and Dan Patrick Partnerships

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Tyrol Pickleball, the industry's first and only footwear brand purpose-built for the fast-growing sport of pickleball, has announced a major step forward in its U.S. expansion: a new sales and distribution partnership with Kittridge & Associates, a nationally recognized sales agency with a 21-person team credited for building brands like OOFOS across the U.S.

Founded by performance footwear veteran Kevin Huckle in 2018, Tyrol has built its brand on specialization: footwear only, for pickleball only. With countless hours spent playing on the hot courts at the National Pickleball Center in Naples, Huckle and his wife Sharon, simply could not find a shoe that was built specifically for, and would accommodate, the unique and rigorous kinetic movements of pickleball. It simply didn't exist. Huckle found this unacceptable and got to work to create Tyrol. The brand's four foundational pillars — comfort, stability, breathability, and injury prevention — are the result of years of research into the sport's unique biomechanics. Unlike tennis shoes, Tyrol's shoes are engineered from the ground up for lateral movement, torque resistance, moisture drainage and unprecedented durability.

Tyrol's credibility in performance design recently caught the attention of Vibram, the world's premier outsole maker. Vibram selected Tyrol as its pickleball footwear partner, a testament to the durability and innovation behind the brand.

"Our partnership with Vibram says it all," says Huckle. "They're the best outsole company in the world, and they chose us — the only footwear brand built exclusively for pickleball — to carry their name in this category."

Key commercial milestones in 2025 include:

Exclusive footwear sponsor of The Life Time Open, a newly launched elite tournament backed by PPA and MLP. The October event features an unprecedented $250,000 in total prize money, including $50,000 to both men's and women's champions, attracting the best pickleball players from around the world.

in total prize money, including to both men's and women's champions, attracting the best pickleball players from around the world. Media partnership with The Dan Patrick Show via iHeartRadio, positioning Tyrol at the center of sports culture and fandom. Patrick, a devoted pickleball player himself, personally sought out the brand due to its unmatched focus and performance and launched this partnership at the recent NFL Draft in Green Bay, WI , where players, coaches and media were introduced to the Tyrol difference.

"As the sport of pickleball explodes in both recreational and competitive circles, we're seeing footwear become a true performance differentiator," says Huckle. "Our partnership with Kittridge gives us extensive reach in the U.S. and ensures retailers can tap into this fast-growing, equipment-hungry customer base."

With a centrally located warehouse in Indianapolis, and operations in both the U.S. and Canada, Tyrol is poised to become the dominant name in pickleball footwear. Retailers, event sponsors, and media partners looking to ride the sport's explosive wave now have a dedicated, proven brand to turn to.

For more info, please visit www.tyrolpickleball.com.

For wholesale inquiries, contact Kittridge & Associates directly at [email protected]

