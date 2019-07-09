Tyra Banks and Network Entertainment are Bringing Beauty to Quibi

An Exciting Cross-Cultural Journey Starring and Executive Produced by Tyra Banks

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or "the Company") are pleased to announce a partnership with Tyra Banks on its newest series, BEAUTY, which will premiere on the short-form video platform Quibi. Banks will star and executive produce the 18-episode program, which will debut exclusively on Quibi in 2020.

About BEAUTY

Tyra Banks believes there is power in both questioning and celebrating all types of beauty - she's always pushed us to rethink the beauty boundaries, and this time she's blowing the door and our eyes wide open.

With Tyra as BEAUTY'S guiding beacon, the show will deliver a viewer experience like no other, serving as a mirror for us to question societal standards that have defined us - going deep to boldly tackle compelling topics head on in every episode, making you question everything you ever thought was beautiful... nothing will be off limits.

BEAUTY'S mission is to break down barriers and challenge traditional notions, all while captivating, inspiring and exploring beauty revolutions and evolution across the globe.

"As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people 'attain beauty,' and how the world perceives beauty," said Executive Producer Tyra Banks. "Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments."

Starring: Tyra Banks

Executive Producer: Tyra Banks

Production: Produced by Network Entertainment and Bankable Productions for Quibi

"We are very proud to collaborate with Tyra Banks and Quibi on this exciting series that will not only entertain and inform but will also inspire audiences everywhere," said Derik Murray, Network Entertainment's founder and CEO. "The emergence of Quibi presents a new and innovative platform that will be showcasing the work of many of the world's preeminent filmmakers and star talent, and we are thrilled to be part of this bold new initiative."

Tyra Banks and Network Entertainment are represented by UTA.

About Network Entertainment:

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that creates, finances, produces, and delivers award winning programming to television, digital platforms and movie audiences around the world. The Network premium brand of content delivers world class casts, with visually cinematic and richly crafted storytelling, which is consistently embraced by both audiences and critics alike, garnering awards, record ratings and unparalleled media coverage for Network and its partners.

Network has a full slate of films and series in current production, including feature documentaries on Patrick Swayze and Jackie O, and a multi-part documentary series for YouTube on Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Robert Downey Jr. The Company's most recent releases include Punk, a 4-part series for Epix Executive Produced by John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, and the feature documentary I Am Richard Pryor, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival. Among the Company's many accolades, Network was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions, beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that could result in the forward-looking information ultimately, perhaps materially, being incorrect. All forward looking information in this news release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Tyra Banks:

Tyra has spent her career pushing the boundaries of beauty.

She was the first female model on the cover of GQ, an original Victoria's Secret Angel, and the first African American woman to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Her path has not been devoid of obstacles and conflict. As a young black girl, Tyra was teased for being too tall and even misdiagnosed by doctors with gigantism. As an adult, Tyra has experienced fashion industry discrimination, media fat-shaming and at one stage was even told she was too curvy to succeed as a high fashion model. So, the fire to inspire women and to help them blaze new paths burns fiercely inside her.



Tyra is unapologetic for being strong, successful, and wanting to be on top.

She believes "perfect is boring" and that being a human with flaws is beautiful. Tyra coined the term flaw some – celebrating yourself, flaws and all. Our multi-part series, BEAUTY, celebrates being beautiful, "one juicy, fit, dimpled, skinny, and fat ass at a time."

Tyra knows what our culture wants when it comes to beauty. She created and hosts America's Next Top Model (NTM) which has been running for 24 seasons, (one of the longest running reality shows in history), airing in over 180 countries and with over 100 geographical versions of the show, including Germany's NTM, India's NTM, Asia's NTM and Britain's NTM.

Now she's putting her passion behind BEAUTY.

About Quibi:

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way. For more information visit www.quibi.com [ quibi.com ].

SOURCE Network Media Group Inc.

For further information: Enquiries: Trevor Treweeke, Director of Capital Markets, 778.870.5028, trevor@networkentertainment.ca