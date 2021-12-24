TWYFORD ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Twyford Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Twyford") (TSXV: TWY) announces the appointment of Janet Hoffar as a director of the Company to replace Anish Sunderji who has resigned as a director.

Ms. Hoffar has over 20 years experience in senior management roles in finance, corporate strategy, mergers & acquisitions, and process implementation across various industries. She is currently the CFO and Director at Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV:KO), where she oversaw the reverse takeover, multiple acquisitions, and the last three financings. Ms. Hoffar is also the Managing Partner at Stonestreet Management, a boutique consulting firm offering CFO for hire services. Prior to joining Kiaro, she was the CFO and Director at Fieldhouse Capital Management, a registered Portfolio Manager and Investment Fund Manager.

Mr. Sunderji has also resigned as CEO of the Company. Twyford plans to seek a new CEO and pending this new appointment Al-Karim Jaffer will be acting as Interim CEO.

We would like to thank Mr. Sunderji for his service as a director and CEO of the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

