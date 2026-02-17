LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- TWOPAGES Curtains, a pioneer in modern window treatment solutions, has announced the launch of its 2026 global campaign, the "TWOPAGES Curtain Glow Up Challenge." Running till March 31, 2026, the challenge invites creators worldwide to reimagine interior spaces through the transformative power of window treatments.

Participation is straightforward: creators complete a space refresh using TWOPAGES products and share before-and-after images or videos on social media. Submissions will be evaluated across multiple dimensions, including creative expression, the impact of the transformation, and overall content resonance. To encourage broad participation, the challenge features multiple award categories designed to recognize different creative formats and experience levels, with the top prize reaching USD 10,000.

Open to creators across home décor, interior design, and lifestyle content categories, the challenge reflects TWOPAGES' growing influence and community-driven approach as the brand approaches its 11th anniversary. In North America, TWOPAGES has seen steady momentum, with year-over-year Instagram follower growth exceeding 20% and dozens of daily posts tagging @twopagescurtains. Over the past year alone, more than 5,000 creators and influencers have actively collaborated with the brand, forming a dynamic ecosystem around home styling and visual inspiration.

The campaign was conceived to further energize this creative community while injecting new vitality into home décor content. By positioning curtains as a starting point for spatial transformation, the challenge highlights how a single design element can redefine atmosphere, functionality, and personal expression within a space. Through authentic, user-generated content, TWOPAGES aims to spotlight diverse interpretations of "glow up" moments, from subtle refreshes to dramatic visual changes.

The Curtain Glow Up Challenge underscores TWOPAGES' commitment to supporting creativity beyond traditional marketing, offering creators a platform where design ideas, personal style, and storytelling intersect. It also reflects the brand's belief that home décor content thrives when it is accessible, visually engaging, and rooted in everyday living spaces. Creators and home décor enthusiasts can find full details and submission guidelines at https://TWOPAGEScurtains.com/pages/TWOPAGES-curtain-glow-up-challenge.

About TWOPAGES

Founded in 2015, TWOPAGES is a global home décor brand dedicated to creating premium, customizable window treatment solutions. By combining craftsmanship and innovation, TWOPAGES simplifies the curtain-shopping experience through smart measurement tools, virtual consultations, and fast delivery.

