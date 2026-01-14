OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the new year begins, home refresh projects once again take priority. In 2026, the idea of "new home, new life" goes beyond renovation or furniture replacement. Design-conscious homeowners are increasingly turning to window treatments as a starting point for redefining atmosphere, comfort, and functionality. Responding to this shift, TWOPAGES Curtains presents its New Year Refresh selections--design-forward window solutions that balance refined aesthetics with everyday performance.

Industry trends for 2026 point to a convergence of material innovation, multifunctional use, and elevated visual impact. Window coverings are no longer background elements; they now serve as visual anchors that help define a room's character. TWOPAGES' latest recommendations reflect this evolution, offering adaptable solutions for living rooms, bedrooms, home offices, and shared spaces.

Natural and breathable materials continue to dominate interior trends. Linen and linen-blend fabrics, in particular, represent understated luxury and tactile comfort. The Liz Linen Curtains with Border Trim feature a refined linen blend with subtle texture, introducing warmth and structure without overwhelming the space--qualities favored by interior designers. Similarly, linen-based Roman shades offer a tailored silhouette while maintaining softness and lightness.

Functionality remains central to modern window design. Products such as the Liz Linen Roman Shade are designed to support light control, privacy, and thermal comfort, making them well-suited for hybrid spaces where visual comfort and productivity matter. By integrating performance into thoughtful design, window treatments become tools for improving daily living rather than purely decorative accents.

Smaller-scale updates are also gaining importance in 2026 refresh strategies. Custom Cafe Curtains address kitchens, breakfast nooks, and bathrooms--spaces where light, privacy, and character must coexist. Covering only the lower portion of a window, café curtains allow natural daylight to filter in while adding softness and visual interest. TWOPAGES' 2026 New Year Refresh reinforces a broader message across the home décor industry: window coverings are no longer simple necessities. They are expressive design elements capable of transforming mood, enhancing comfort, and reflecting personal style--making them a natural starting point for a refreshed home in the year ahead.

