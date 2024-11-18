Two Weeks Left: Epic Passes Available Through Dec. 2 Only, Including $133 CAD 1-Day Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass

A Whistler Blackcomb 1-Day Pass will save skiers and riders up to $196 CAD compared to the cost of a 1-day lift ticket purchased in resort

WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Whistler Blackcomb announced an early opening of November 21 on Blackcomb Mountain, followed by Whistler Mountain on November 22, for the 2024/25 winter season. With the season kicking off this week, skiers and riders have just two weeks left to save up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices before the Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass goes off sale for the season. All Passes, including the Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card and Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass, are only available until December 2. Passes provide the best value for guests planning to ski or ride even just one day this season.

The Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card provides Canadian and Washington State Residents with access to Whistler Blackcomb for 2, 5 or 10 days. The Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass provides value for any guest who plans to ski and ride 1-10 days exclusively at Whistler Blackcomb. A Whistler Blackcomb 1-Day Pass is $133 CAD, providing up to $196 CAD savings compared to the cost of purchasing a 1-day lift ticket in resort. The price per day decreases the more days a guest plans to ski or ride, up to ten days. Guests can decide later when to ski and ride and have the option to add peak day access when building their Pass for an additional charge.

All Epic Passes go off sale December 2 – including the full Epic Pass ($1,107 USD adult, $546 USD kids), Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card (from $86 CAD per day), plus the Whistler Blackcomb Student Pass ($787 CAD), Adaptive Passes ($492 USD), and Passes to honor the Canadian Armed Forces including active and retired Military and their dependents ($223 USD), as well as Veterans and their dependents ($610 USD). New this season, skiers and riders visiting Whistler Blackcomb can store their Pass on their phone and get scanned hands-free at the lift with Mobile Pass on the My Epic app.

Epic Passes also provide savings on other parts of the experience at Whistler Blackcomb. Epic Pass Holders receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more. Whistler Blackcomb Day Passes and EDGE Cards also include exclusive perks.

Locking in a Pass now provides Pass Holders immediate savings on lodging this winter. During the upcoming lodging Cyber Sale, Pass Holders can save up to 30% on room rates across Vail Resorts' portfolio of hotels and vacation rentals conveniently located near the mountains. Pass Holders get the maximum savings and early access to the sale starting November 25, with public access starting November 26. The sale is eligible to book through December 3. Minimum night stay requirements and other terms and conditions apply.

New at Whistler Blackcomb and 11 other Vail Resorts' destinations is My Epic Gear. Better than renting and easier than owning, My Epic Gear offers the latest premium skis, snowboards, and boots, delivered slopeside or to where guests are staying in resort. My Epic Gear is available at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow. The entire experience, from gear selection to daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off, is managed in the My Epic app. Memberships are $50 USD for the 2024/25 season, with a daily usage fee of $75 CAD for adults and $60 CAD for kids (3-12).

This season will be filled with many firsts at Whistler Blackcomb: the first spins of the upgraded Jersey Cream Express, the debut of Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets within the My Epic app, the launch of the My Epic Gear membership program, and the opening of the newly renovated Corona Mountaintop Lodge in the Roundhouse (including a reimagined Seppo's Bar).

Check out all Epic Passes on epicpass.com before they go off sale on December 2. EDGE Cards and the Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass are available at whistlerblackcomb.com. No reservations will be required at any resort, except Telluride Ski Resort. Passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage. Lift tickets will be limited this season across all 37 North American resorts.

2024/25 Epic Pass Offerings and Pricing

