TWO SEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. HAS ACQUIRED A 9 UNIT LOW RISE BUILDING IN KINGSTON, ON

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Two Sevens Capital Group of Companies ("Two Sevens Capital") announced today that it has acquired a 9 Unit Multi-Family Low Rise Residential building in Kingston, ON. ("The Property") for its Ontario-focused mid-cap portfolio.

"76 Pine Street presents an exciting opportunity for our firm. We see great potential to improve the property for the local community, and to un-lock value for our investors. 76 Pine Street aligns very well with our 77C Cornerstone RELP Fund investment strategy, and we are excited to work with our local management team on this project and to expand our footprint in the City of Kingston." said Jon Olynick ~ Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate

An excellent Property that is situated in a well-established residential neighborhood on a quiet street with access to local amenities. The 3-level low rise, concrete constructed building offers a mix of one-bedroom (7), and two-bedroom (2) units. 76 Pine Street is the ideal building for a wide range of tenants with its proximity to Queens University and Downtown Kingston. The property is walking distance to Kingston Memorial Centre and is surrounded by several independent small businesses. Tenants have excellent accessibility with HWY 401 only 4 kilometers away and the local bus station close by.

"This is our second asset acquisition in the City of Kingston over the past 6 months. We are happy for our investors and tenants and are proud to own great property in Kingston. This opportunity was brokered off-market through the professional network that we've developed in town – we're committed to keep adding more great properties to our portfolio like 76 Pine Street." Said Adam J. Batstone ~ Founder & CEO

About Two Sevens Capital

Founded in 2018 by industry veteran Adam J. Batstone, Two Sevens Capital is a private investment boutique that has a principal goal of providing every-day access to institutional-quality assets. The firm identifies with entrepreneurial, high net worth individuals as investment partners, and with a core competency in private equity real estate has developed a very focused and active deal pipeline that will help fuel its growth into one of the province's most sought-after alternative investment managers. Please visit us at www.twosevenscapital.com

