TWO SEVENS CAPITAL HAS ACQUIRED A 46 UNIT LOW RISE BUILDING IN KINGSTON, ON

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Two Sevens Capital Group of Companies ("Two Sevens Capital") announced today that it has acquired a 46 Unit Multi-Family Low-Rise Residential building in Kingston, ON ("the property") for its Ontario-focused mid-cap portfolio.

"300 Regent Street is a fantastic acquisition and expands our footprint in the Kingston market. The property perfectly aligns with our strategy of acquiring high-quality assets and making strategic investments to create value. We have made a commitment to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the property by more than 40% over existing levels. This bold climate commitment allowed us to qualify for CMHC's MLI Select loan product and obtain attractive financing terms. A variety of energy retrofit projects are planned at 300 Regent Street to improve the building envelope and heating efficiency. There is a massive opportunity in Canada to green existing buildings which make up 18% of GHG emissions according to Natural Resources Canada." Said Ryan Malenfant ~ Associate Director, Acquisitions & Asset Management

The Property is well situated in a family friendly neighbourhood on a quiet street with access to local amenities. The 3.5 storey low-rise, concrete constructed building offers a mix of one-bedroom (12) and bachelor (34) units. 300 Regent Street is a great option for a broad range of tenants with its proximity to Kingston General Hospital, Queen's University, and St Lawrence College. The property is walking distance to Kingston Memorial Center and is surrounded by grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and several local small businesses. Downtown Kingston is located only 2 kilometers away where shopping and local restaurants are easily enjoyed. Tenants also have easy access to local transit and Hwy 401.

"This is 77C Cornerstone Real Estate LP's 3rd acquisition in Kingston in just over a year - which brings our local multi-family portfolio to 77 doors. We continue to see tremendous long-term opportunity in this market and will look to keep adding to our holdings here. We are excited to provide access to these types of opportunities for our investors, and proud to offer great housing options for our tenants." Said Adam J. Batstone ~ Founder & CEO

About Two Sevens Capital

Founded in 2018 by industry veteran Adam J. Batstone, Two Sevens Capital is a private investment boutique that has a principal goal of providing every-day access to institutional-quality assets. The firm identifies with entrepreneurial, high net worth individuals as investment partners, and with a core competency in private equity real estate has developed a very focused and active deal pipeline that will help fuel its growth into one of the province's most sought-after alternative investment managers. Please visit us at www.twosevenscapital.com

