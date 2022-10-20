Two of Ontario's most successful brewers coming together to tap their shared potential

Equals Brewing ( London, ON ) acquires Side Launch ( Collingwood, ON )

LONDON, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Good news for Ontario beer and seltzer lovers; Equals Brewing and Side Launch have come together with a commitment to build on their respective leadership positions in Canada's craft landscape. That means Ontarians can expect to see even more of the Side Launch beers, Bangarang seltzers and Shake Lagers they love.

Equals Brewing Company acquires Side Launch Brewing Company as part of growing consolidation in craft beverage marketplace. (CNW Group/Equals Brewing Company)

"Like so many beer-lovers in Ontario, we've admired Side Launch from afar for close to a decade. We love the entire beer portfolio, and love the location in Collingwood, and love the experience and energy of the team." Justin McKellar, President, Equals Brewing

"So, when we saw the opportunity to bring the companies together, it was a no-brainer. The cost of sales and distribution becomes a big challenge for smaller craft breweries, so building a winning portfolio alongside Bangarang has been a priority for us, and we believe we have found the perfect fit with Side Launch Brewing."

The Side Launch brewery and taproom in Collingwood will remain the flagship location for the brand, and they are eager to deepen the connection with the local community. The company already has plans to bring back the much-enjoyed Side Launch Passionate Sour and has quickly gotten to work thinking about ideas to expand the brand's reach in time for next summer.

McKellar says, "Through building success with Bangarang, we understand what it means to have a brand and product that our customers love, and we appreciate every customer that helped us build Bangarang. Now, we feel the same about the Side Launch customer, and the Collingwood community, and we'll put in the effort to earn their continued support."

About Equals Brewing Company

Equals Brewing Company was established in 2018 and has quickly grown to become a premier contract manufacturing partner for beer, cider, pre-mixed cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Equals has a passion for quality and consistency with a focus on innovation and customer service. Prior to this acquisition, Equals branded business consisted of Bangarang Hard Seltzer and Shake Lager.

About Side Launch Brewing Company

Side Launch Brewing was established in 2014 and quickly became a leader in the Ontario Craft boom, earning 2016 Craft Brewery of the Year. Side Launch has a taproom in Collingwood and it's portfolio of beers are available year round at LCBO, grocery stores and select Beer Stores.

SOURCE Equals Brewing Company

For further information: [email protected]