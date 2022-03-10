Two Metro Vancouver animal attractions under investigation for animal cruelty

2022 video footage released by VHS reveals a lion endlessly pacing along the fence that separates him from his captive pride; African penguins, unable to escape public view, huddling for long periods of time around a door in their enclosure; sea otters repeatedly trying to peel back the edges of their tank; a Steller sea lion abnormally sucking on the ground.

Keeping wild animals in captivity can prevent them from expressing their natural behaviours, says VHS Campaign Director Emily Pickett. Pickett notes that when animals are unable to express their natural behaviours, they may engage in "stereotypic behaviours" – repetitive, purposeless movements like a tiger pacing or giraffes biting and licking a bar, both of which can be seen in the video footage released by VHS.

"Consider that a giraffe's natural habitat ranges from the size of Stanley park to the size of Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, and Surrey combined," says Pickett. "The giraffe enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo is thousands of times smaller than their natural roaming distance."

Public support for animal captivity is waning, according to a new survey carried out by Research Co. Polling data reveals that 89 percent of British Columbians oppose the international trade of exotic, wild animals to be kept on display in permanent captivity in zoos and aquariums.

The survey also revealed mixed opinion on other zoo and aquarium practices. 49 percent of British Columbians support keeping animals in permanent captivity for entertainment and education, while 44 percent are opposed; the remainder are undecided.

Advocates concerned about the plight of captive exotic animals can sign a petition calling on the B.C. government to update the CAS regulation to include animal welfare considerations; prohibit the keeping, breeding and transport of all exotic species for permanent captivity; and close loopholes that permit CAS species to be kept in zoos and aquariums, for film and tv, and in research and education institutions.

Related links: https://vancouverhumanesociety.bc.ca/posts/captivity-petition

SOURCE Vancouver Humane Society

For further information: Emily Pickett, 604-416-2903, [email protected]