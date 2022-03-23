TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ®, Canada - Will be donating $100 per move up to $10,000 to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal during the month of March

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® Canada, understands the severity of the on-going war that is currently taking place in Ukraine, and in support of the people in Ukraine, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ®, Canada will be donating $100 per move up to $10,000 for the Red Cross Ukraine Relief Fund during the month of March.

We cannot imagine the devastation the people of Ukraine are feeling and going through. Canada has the second largest Ukrainian population outside of Ukraine and most have friends or family in Ukraine, battling the continued chaos of war. Now more than ever, we need to support one another. Our hearts go out to the people in Ukraine and together #WeStandWithUkraine.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine. There is no place for the brutality war brings to women, children, and men in our current times. It's during times like these, that we must support each other, especially those with friends and family currently in Ukraine. The continued violence and devastation in the region break our hearts. We are thinking of the people in Ukraine who are experiencing the destruction of their homes and homeland. " said, John Prittie, CEO of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® Canada.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® Canada, is the first and largest franchised moving company in North America. With over 30 years of experience in the moving industry, we understand the pressure and stress that's associated with moving and we want to help our customers every step of the way.

With a 96% referral rate, and over 9 million moves completed, we live by our motto, "The Movers Who Care ©"

For interview related queries or any questions or concerns, please contact Communications & PR Specialist, Johanna Coutinho at 647.881.0894 or [email protected]

SOURCE Two Men And A Truck Canada

For further information: Johanna Coutinho, Communications & PR Specialist, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® Canada, [email protected]