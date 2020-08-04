Two Leading Organisations Come Together to Uproot Antisemitism and Intolerance Through Education

4.4 million Canadian students have learned about prejudice through FAST

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - FAST (Fighting Antisemitism Together) and the Canadian Institute for the Study of Antisemitism (CISA) today announced that they are joining forces to help eradicate antisemitism and all forms of intolerance through education.

"My late wife Elizabeth and I founded FAST in 2005 because we felt that it was important to build a coalition of non-Jewish business and community leaders to stand up and speak out against antisemitism," said Tony Comper, co-founder of FAST and former president and chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group. "Since then, 4.4 million Canadian students have learned about prejudice, human rights and social justice through our free curriculum-based teaching resources."

Coinciding with this announcement, Dr. Catherine Chatterley, founding director of CISA and a University of Chicago-trained historian of modern Europe, will become chair and president of FAST. Mr. Comper will remain an active adviser to FAST. FAST's two educational programs, Choose Your Voice, for grades 6, 7 and 8, and Voices into Action, for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 as well as post-secondary institutions, will continue.

"As a scholar and educator, I know that the only way we can uproot hatred and antisemitism in our society is through education," said Dr. Chatterley. "What makes FAST unique is that this effort is led by a coalition of non-Jewish leaders. I have long admired FAST and the top quality tools and materials it provides to teachers, and I look forward to driving its critically important and distinct mission going forward."

"The events of the past few months have served as a stark reminder that there is systemic racism and prejudice in every facet of our society," added Mr. Comper. "By joining with Catherine, we are ensuring that FAST's award-winning programming will continue for many years to come. And by helping teachers and students, we can marginalize the haters, bigots, racists, and bullies and take away their power to intimidate. Everyone in Canada, regardless of race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression should always live secure and be unafraid, welcome, and included."

About FAST

FAST (Fighting Antisemitism Together) was founded by Elizabeth and Tony Comper, along with a coalition of non-Jewish business leaders, who came together to speak out against all forms of intolerance and, in particular, antisemitism.

About CISA

The Canadian Institute for the Study of Antisemitism (CISA) produces scholarship and education on the subject of antisemitism in its classic and contemporary forms. With Indiana University Press, CISA publishes Antisemitism Studies, the leading academic journal on antisemitism, which is available in over 3,000 universities and colleges worldwide.

