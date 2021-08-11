Two Leaders, One Vision - Babcock Canada and Leonardo Canada join forces to support the country's Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Babcock and Leonardo, two leading international aerospace, defence and security organisations and military training providers, are pleased to announce today the signing of a Teaming Agreement that will see Babcock Canada and Leonardo Canada come together to provide a solution for Canada's Future Aircrew Training program.

With this important step, Babcock and Leonardo will combine their globally recognized expertise and experience in delivering military aircrew training and will create a new joint-venture called Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training.

With the team's far-reaching know-how and deep ties to Canada's military, Babcock and Leonardo can provide an innovative training solution, and optimal benefits to Canada's economic and strategic goals through the FAcT program.

Babcock and Leonardo can offer a modern, comprehensive solution based on their extensive experience as a leading provider of fixed-wing, rotary-wing and mission training civil and military services. The new team is ready to invest in Canada and work collaboratively with Indigenous partners and communities.

Jana Lee Murray, Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training - Program Director, stated: "By coming together, Babcock Canada and Leonardo Canada are able to leverage their combined extensive global military aircrew training expertise and develop a tailored solution to meet the Royal Canadian Air Force's needs."

"We are strongly committed to working with our supply chain, communities, and Indigenous partners adding value to Canada now and in the future. We are fully prepared to provide a completely integrated, end- to-end military training solution that will generate a robust and efficient flow of Canadian military pilots and personnel."

With significant experience in building and managing comprehensive training systems for customers around the world, the new Canadian team will enable the development of modern and scalable military training infrastructure that will leverage a solid supply chain founded and based in Canada.

Notes to Editor:

About Babcock and Leonardo

With 80,000 employees globally and sites in over 50 countries, the two companies count over $25B CAD in combined annual revenue. With over 1,000 Canadian employees and 12 Canadian sites, together Babcock and Leonardo have been working in Canada for over 50 years.

About FAcT (Future Aircrew Training) Program

The Canadian Government is seeking to procure a comprehensive aircrew training program that provides aircraft, ground based training systems, civilian instructors, as well as other essential services, such as air traffic control, aircraft and airfield maintenance, accommodation, and food services for the Royal Canadian Air Force. The 25-year contract is expected to be awarded in 2023.

SOURCE Babcock Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Nicholas Avellaneda | Head of Marketing & Communications, Tel: +16133695321 | Mob: +16132953120 | [email protected]; Stefano Somma - Aeronautics Industry Communication, Tel: +39 06 32473698 | Mob: +39 3357317483 | [email protected]

Related Links

www.babcockcanada.com

