Two Kinaxis Leaders Named 2022 'Pros to Know' by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Award recognizes Channa North-Hoffstaed and Andrew Bell of Kinaxis as outstanding leaders whose accomplishments highlight how organizations can leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive named Channa North-Hoffstaed, Vice President of Professional Services, and Andrew Bell, Vice President of Product Management, as winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

"With all the disruptions, chaos, and instability present in today's world, operating a supply chain these days is simultaneously the greatest opportunity and biggest challenge many organizations face," said John Sicard, CEO for Kinaxis. "This award is a testament to the depth of Channa's and Andrew's industry knowledge and their ability to help drive advancement in the supply chain field. We are fortunate to have them as part of our team and privileged to have them join the ranks of Kinaxis executives named as a 'Pros to Know.'"

North-Hoffstaed leads Kinaxis's North American team responsible for the delivery of RapidResponse®, Kinaxis' concurrent planning solution for end-to-end planning. North-Hoffstaed works to grow the organization and achieve the highest quality when it comes to enabling customers supply chain transformations. With a team of over 100 consultants, North-Hoffstaed is committed to delivering strategic initiatives that improve excellence in implementation of RapidResponse deployments. North-Hoffstaed's role also includes being a mentor to her team, supporting Kinaxis' talent development and being a trusted advisor to companies across North America.

Bell is Vice President of Product Management at Kinaxis, where he has worked for the last 10 years. Bell is responsible for leading Kinaxis's product management function and team, managing product strategy, vision, execution and go to market capabilities for the Kinaxis platform, Kinaxis solutions and partner solutions. Andrew's engineering background coupled with his product management career make him an invaluable resource not just to Kinaxis, but to its customers and partners. Bell's ability to keep a close pulse on the supply chain industry and translate the challenges and opportunities, such as an increased focus on sustainability, into new technologies and techniques has been critical to helping customers navigate the complex supply chain landscape.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Jaime Cook | Kinaxis, [email protected], 289-552-4640; Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613