OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Commission for UNESCO, Library and Archives Canada and the NWT Archives are pleased to announce the inscription of two new collections on the Canada Memory of the World Register. These unique and irreplaceable documents highlight the preservation and transmission of Indigenous cultures and knowledge.

Created in 2017, the Canada Memory of the World Register promotes the immense diversity of the country's significant documentary heritage that extends from the initial settling of the land by Indigenous Peoples up to the present time.

The two new inscriptions are:

Gwich'in Tribal Council – Gwich'in Social and Cultural Institute fonds

The Gwich'in Tribal Council – Gwich'in Social and Cultural Institute (GTC-GSCI) fonds held at the NWT Archives consists of the complete research and administrative records created by the GTC-GSCI over 25 years of work. The fonds is an irreplaceable collection of Indigenous knowledge, created expressly for the preservation and promotion of Gwich'in culture, language, history, archaeology, place names, land use, ecology, genealogy, ethnobotany and traditional skills. This collection is significant as it is the most rich, comprehensive, and meticulous documentation of Gwich'in knowledge in the world. The Gwich'in Tribal Council and the NWT Archives work together to honour the intent of the Gwich'in Elders who wished to safeguard, preserve and provide access to this knowledge for future generations.

"The Gwich'in Tribal Council (GTC) Department of Culture and Heritage (formerly GSCI) continues to work to preserve and promote Gwich'in culture. We are incredibly proud of the work they do, and for this prestigious honour. Our culture is at the core of who we are as a people and it must not only be protected, but promoted and celebrated."

- Kristine McLeod, GTC Deputy Grand Chief



"Our Indigenous Cultures, languages and heritage shapes our identity as Northerners and illustrates our unique ways of life. This prestigious designation for the Gwich'in Social and Cultural Institute collection will preserve and promote the Gwich'in culture, language and heritage on a world stage."

- R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Government of Northwest Territories

Métis Nation River Lot Settlements Maps

Library and Archives Canada holds plans of Métis river lots as required by the Manitoba Act and the transfer of Rupert's Land and the North Western Territories. These river lot plans, created by Canadian government surveyors beginning in 1870, are important documents in the understanding of the Métis Nation. They are invaluable to the entire Métis Nation because they show where Métis ancestors lived before their homeland was included in Canada . While these river lot plans do not include any Michif, they clearly show where this language originated in Red River and delineate the families that spoke this unique Métis heritage language.

"The history of the Manitoba Métis originating in Red River is the history of the Métis Nation. We are the only Indigenous people to bring a province into Canadian Confederation. On behalf of our Cabinet and Citizens, I'm proud to see our history recognized by the Canadian Commission for UNESCO. These river lots show our original role of strength and leadership in the Red River Settlement and give us a chance to reflect on where our Nation would be today, if we had not been forced off these lands. If we had been allowed to flourish and develop, I know our economic growth would have been impressive."

- David Chartrand LL.D (hon.), O.M., President, Manitoba Metis Federation

"We applaud the addition of the Métis River Lot Settlements Maps to the Canada Memory of the World Register, which is in line with Library and Archives Canada's commitment to truth, reconciliation and inclusion. This recognition will help raise awareness of the vital importance the Métis Nation had in shaping today's Canada while acknowledging the unfairness and discrimination they faced along the way. Learning about our collective past allows us to understand the present so that we can continue to build a better country for everyone."

- Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

What does it mean to be included in the Memory of the World Register?

UNESCO's Memory of the World program, including the Canadian Memory of the World Register, showcases the most meaningful documents in humanity's heritage and history. Being included in the Canada Memory of the World Register underscores the importance and relevance of preserving documentary heritage. It also highlights the importance of making these unique collections accessible to citizens, students, researchers, and the public.

The Canadian Advisory Committee for Memory of the World is made up of experts who examine the applications and make recommendations to the Canadian Commission for UNESCO regarding collections that should be included in the Register.

"Since its creation four years ago, the Canada Memory of the World Register has welcomed 18 inscriptions, with two more announced today. These inscriptions are a testament to the rich documentary heritage associated with Indigenous languages and cultures, a priority for the Canadian Commission for UNESCO and the program in the context of reconciliation. Listing on the Register provides an unparalleled opportunity to recognize the Gwich'in Tribal Council - Gwich'in Social and Cultural Institute fonds and the Métis Nation River Lot Settlement Maps as a heritage of humanity."

- Chantal Fortier, President, Canadian Advisory Committee for Memory of the World

Visit the Canada Memory of the World Register for a complete list of all 20 inscriptions.

