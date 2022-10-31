CORNWALL, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Police seized a total of 220,000 contraband cigarettes and one 2008 Dodge Ram truck following an investigation by the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF). The CRTF is made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

The CRTF began its investigation on September 27, 2022 after the truck was observed attending the Cornwall port-of-entry. The vehicle was later stopped on County Road 42 in the Township of South Stormont and a large amount of contraband tobacco was found valued at $24,200.

Often profits from illegal tobacco sales are used to fund organized crime. This is why the police diligently work to enforce these types of crimes. In this case, two young people have jeopardized their future for a marginal profit.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested as a result of this investigation; Presley Tarbell, 19 years old, and Nayla Jacobs, 19 years old. Both were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear at Cornwall Court on November 1, 2022.

Tarbell and Jacobs were charged on October 3, 2022 with the following offence:

· Possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act (2001)

Both individuals also face charges under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.

Quick facts

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but public assistance is vital in helping police be even more effective. If you have any information related to drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other crimes, you can contact:

Local police

RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800

Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020

RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 CBSA's confidential Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060

Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time

Federal Policing is among the core activities of the RCMP, carried out in every province and territory throughout Canada. The RCMP's Federal Policing mandate is to investigate drugs and organized crime, economic crime, terrorist criminal activity, enforce Federal statutes, secure Canada's border, conduct international capacity building, liaison and peacekeeping and to ensure the safety of major events, state officials, dignitaries and foreign missions.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: /RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: @rcmpont

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media Contact: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]