Two independent accounting practices in Southwestern Ontario join forces

Thanks to a deep commitment to progress and innovation, and with an entrepreneurial spirit, the newly integrated team is well equipped to drive business sustainability and growth for their clients. A true service-oriented firm, Melo LLP is now even better suited to provide a depth of service that extends beyond the capability of traditional accounting firms.

"This merger is a huge opportunity for us to expand further in the Windsor market and throughout the entire region. Together, our combined firm will enhance client experiences and bring more value to clients," says Jason Melo, founding partner and CEO at Melo LLP. "Sarkis is such a well-respected professional in the Windsor community, and I am thrilled we have come together and are prepared to execute on various synergies and also continue with our aggressive growth plan."

Sarkis Isaac, owner of Sarkis Isaac CPA Professional Corporation, agreed, saying, "After 40 years of experience providing clients with public accounting support, I am confident this new partnership will enhance our value proposition and compliment the scope of services we provide."

This newly combined team is eager to demonstrate their unique approach to accounting, tax, legal and financial services to their expanding client base.

