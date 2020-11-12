Two Iconic Canadian Brands Collab to Create a Limited-Edition Collection: Roots X KOMBI Winter Accessories For Kids

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Winter wear dreams come true with this collaboration between Canadian clothing icons Roots and KOMBI The heritage brands have combined their years of expertise to launch a limited-edition collection of winter accessories for children.

Chief Product Officer of Roots, Karuna Scheinfeld, says, "It's always great to collaborate with another iconic Canadian brand, especially in the year of KOMBI's 60th Anniversary. Enjoying life outdoors is at the core of the Roots brand. In working with KOMBI, experts in the design and manufacturing of kid's outdoor winter accessories, we have expanded our 2020 collection to bring even more great products to Roots Customers."

CEO of KOMBI, Mark Pascal says, "this was such a natural fit for KOMBI, both of us believe in marketing quality winter products and with our 60th Anniversary this year, we wanted to celebrate with another great Canadian brand that is known for its uncompromising commitment to comfort and quality."

The collaborative collection is inspired by classic Canadiana and consists of three styles: "the cute aviator", "the wingard glove", and "the wingard mitt", all available in junior sizes (the aviator also comes in infant sizing). The hats are made from a wool blend with ultra-soft sherpa lining and a non-abrasive velcro closer. The gloves and mittens are waterproof and breathable with a fleece lining and stretch knit cuffs. Prices range from $17 to $30.

The full collection is currently available exclusively in Roots stores and online at Roots.com.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of August 1, 2020, we operated 113 corporate-retail stores in Canada, two corporate-retail stores in the United States, 114 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 34 partner-operated stores in China, two partner-operated stores in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com . Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About KOMBI Canada

Founded in 1961, KOMBI is the Canadian leader in winter accessories. Known for its high-quality gloves and mittens, KOMBI has expanded its know-how into a full line of head-to-toe winter accessories. A Canadian family brand distributed in stores in over 20 countries, KOMBI's goal is to keep people warm, inside and out. In 2020, KOMBI was certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. Learn more at www.kombicanada.com.

SOURCE KOMBI Canada

For further information: For more information, interview requests or high res images, please contact: Emma Keane, Kombi Media Relations, [email protected]; Grayson Klimek, Roots Media Relations, [email protected]