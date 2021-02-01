Two great golf courses - one new brand: Introducing The Pulpit Club

"The Pulpit Club isn't just a new name—it represents a distinctly fresh approach to the private golf club market," said Mackenzie Crawford, President of Longridge Partners, the firm that acquired the property in 2020. "The partners in Longridge were members of the DPGA when we acquired it and we had a vision for the club and surrounding area. Great golf is at its core, but The Pulpit Club is about offering outdoor opportunities 12 months of the year, and presenting a new membership structure to support that."

Longridge's portfolio holdings in the area include adjacent properties south of each golf course, an estate home between the golf courses on renowned Escarpment Side Road dubbed Longridge House, and a nearby 500-acre development property with permission to construct additional golf courses with stay and play cottages. "We refer to the area of the club as Cresta di Sorrisi, 'The Ridge of Smiles,' and believe it to be the centrepiece of prestigious real estate north of Toronto. Our goal is to create truly engaged social- and nature-oriented opportunities for members of The Pulpit Club, whether they are fervent golfers, outdoor enthusiasts, or families looking to escape to the incredible Caledon Hills for a weekend of exploring, scenic dining, and myriad other outdoor pursuits," said Crawford.

"We've created a world-class team, and with the leadership of Longridge Partners, we're helping to create the renaissance of one of the great clubs in Canada," said The Pulpit Club's General Manager Rob Roxborough. "The engagement level of our members has increased dramatically. Whether you're coming to the club for golf, dinner, play by the pool with your kids, or in the winter for snowshoeing, tobogganing, cross-country skiing, or a campfire, this is your escape into a spectacular natural property."

The club's core is The Pulpit, a majestic parkland golf course, and its sister facility, The Paintbrush, which gives the golfer a glimpse into what it is like to play in Scotland or Ireland. The Paintbrush is ranked No. 10 in Canada by SCOREGolf, while The Pulpit sits at No. 25. The Pulpit Club is the only 36-hole private facility in Canada with two Top 25 courses. Longridge has already made significant capital improvements to the property, including a multimillion-dollar bunker restoration and cart path repaving.

One of the keys for the new club is the creation of the "Partnership Membership," a unique proposition that gives members a participating interest in the club's property value without subjecting them to future assessments. This membership is generational and transferable, and can be utilized by individuals or corporations, both of which can assign associates, such as family members or employees, to use the club.

"Whether it is through our membership offering, the refined and relaxed atmosphere at the club, or the amenities and activities we're offering, it is our goal to set The Pulpit Club apart in the market," said Crawford. "The rebranding is an exciting step, but only one of many to come for the club and this area of Caledon."

