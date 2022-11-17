MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For the second consecutive year, Desjardins has been recognized by the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 for the best mutual fund in Canada in the Global Small/Mid Cap Equity mutual fund category for its Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund. The organization also won an award for the first time with the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF in the Emerging Markets Equity ETF category. Desjardins received the honours at the annual Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022, which were held online this morning.

"The recognition of these two Desjardins responsible investment products by the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 dispels the myth that responsible investment funds don't perform as well as traditional funds. Desjardins will continue to offer members and clients diversified portfolio solutions that perform and meet their expectations for responsible investing," said Jean-François Girard, Manager of Mutual Fund and Guaranteed Investment Development for Desjardins Investments Inc.

The Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund (F-Class Units) was recognized with a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 certificate for the Best Fund over 5 Years in the Global Small/Mid Cap Equity category. There were 26 mutual funds up for the award. This Desjardins Fund was a winner for the second year in a row. The portfolio sub-manager for the fund is Impax Asset Management Limited.

The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF bested 13 other ETFs to win a trophy Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 for the Best ETF over 3 Years in the Emerging Markets Equity category. The manager and portfolio manager of the awarded ETF is Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60- and 120-month periods. The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5; the next 20% receive a rating of 4; the middle 20% are rated 3; the next 20% are rated 2; and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader ratings are subject to change every month. For more information, see www.lipperfundawards.com . Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2022 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Data for the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November of that year. The returns posted by the Desjardins SocieTerra Cleantech Fund (F-Class Units) for the period ended October 31, 2022 are as follows: -20.67% (1 year), 8.08% (3 years), 7.31% (5 years), N/A (10 years), 9.89% (since its inception on June 14, 2016). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for that same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2022 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The fund stands out in the ''Global Small/Mid Cap Equity fund'' category for the 5-year period out of a total of 26 funds by obtaining a certificate. The returns posted by the Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor-Low CO 2 ETF for the period ended October 31, 2022 are as follows: -16.15% (1 year), -1.06% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), -2.55% (since its inception on March 7, 2019). The corresponding Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the ETF for that same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 3 (3 years), x N/A (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the ETF for the period ended July 31, 2022 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 3 (3 years), N/A (5 years) and N/A (10 years). The ETF stands out in the ''Emerging Markets Equity ETF'' category for the 3-year period out of a total of 14 ETF by obtaining a digital trophy.

The Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund/ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any unitholder, that would have reduced returns. The Desjardins Funds and the Desjardins ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of the Desjardins Funds, Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $46.7 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2021. Desjardins Investments Inc. offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians investors and stands out in the industry, among others, for its roster of internationally recognized portfolio sub-managers mandated by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., the Desjardins Funds portfolio manager, representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments Inc. is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $76 billion as at June 30, 2022 in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

DGAM has a team of more than 80 investment professionals in offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto. It takes a collaborative approach combining innovation, accessibility and discipline to develop solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. DGAM's investment process integrates its cooperative values to help its partners and clients grow their assets responsibly over the long term.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $408 billion as at September 30, 2022. It was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2022 by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]