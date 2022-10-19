TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC celebrates two exceptional leaders on being named recipients of this year's Women's Executive Network (WXN) Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards.

Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer was selected in the Professionals Award category. For more than 25 years, Kikelomo has worked as a lawyer both on Wall Street and Bay Street, as in-house counsel, and currently leads our global Administration team, while overseeing our enterprise-wide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. She also believes in paying it forward and is dedicated to mentoring others and giving back to the community.

Melanie Au, Senior Director, Sales Origination and Strategy, Personal and Business Banking, was selected in the Canadian Tire Community Impact Award category which honours women leaders who strive to make a difference in their communities. Melanie has volunteered in her community for many years. Whether serving weekly hot meals at The Sharing Place or providing professional expertise as Vice Chair for The Scott Mission, Melanie is a passionate advocate for vulnerable individuals and families across the Greater Toronto Area.

"We are incredibly proud of the contributions these two exceptional women make to our bank and their communities," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "They continue to move our bank forward, inspiring others along their journey, and living their purpose both in the workplace and in their communities."

This year's award recipients join CIBC's Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Christina Kramer, Sandy Sharman and Veni Iozzo, who have received recognition in previous years and who are current members of the WXN Hall of Fame.

The Women's Executive Network's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 awardsTM celebrates the professional achievements of female leaders across Canada in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. They are presented to outstanding women in thirteen different categories with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. A complete list of recipients is available on the Women's Executive Network website.

As a proud WXN Partner, CIBC's support is aligned with the bank's commitment to creating the necessary conditions and opportunities for women to thrive and succeed in leadership positions.

