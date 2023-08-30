KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, is delighted to announce that two of the company's female leaders have been named to Pulp & Paper Canada magazine's prestigious 2023 Top 10 Under 40 list, which highlights the leadership and achievements of employees under the age of 40 in the Canadian pulp and paper industry.

Cynthia LaroseRegional Operations ManagerCascades Recovery+ – Lachine and Ottawa (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.) Marie-Karine LeblancHR Corporate DirectorCascades (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

A newcomer to our industry, Cynthia has put her 15 years of experience in aeronautical operations to good use. Her extensive knowledge has enabled her to quickly understand the inner workings of our business and to master the many processes in place at Cascades. She was able to unite and mobilize her entire team in the reorganization of her unit. Inspired by a Women in Governance event, she also harnessed her leadership skills to demonstrate to the many immigrant women on her sorting line team that they too can progress within the company. Cynthia embodies what an operations manager should aspire to: a rigorous and dedicated individual capable of uniting her team to achieve common goals.

After graduating in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Organizational Development, Marie-Karine joined Cascades' Change Management team in 2011. As soon as she arrived, she excelled with her charisma and the speed with which she forged bonds with her colleagues, regardless of their job position. Over the past twelve years, she and her team have developed a structured change management approach unique to Cascades, which is still admired by many companies. Her business acumen and excellent understanding of operations have led her to get involved in major projects that have significantly benefited her peers. Her leadership skills have enabled her to hold a number of positions in several of the company's divisions since her arrival. Marie-Karine is a role model and a true representation of what an HR business partner should be within an organization.

"Today, I would like to pay tribute to these two remarkable women, who embody all the talent of the younger generation and give us confidence in the future. Cascades is not only proud to see its young female leaders stand out in its ranks, but also to see their sustained efforts recognized outside the company," said Cascades President and Chief Executive Officer Mario Plourde.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs 10,000 talents across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

For further information: Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Cascades, 819-363-5164, [email protected]; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades, 514-282-2697, [email protected]