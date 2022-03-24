TWITTER ORIGINALS FUELED BY SO.DA ANNOUNCES #FUTUREFORWARD WITH FORD CANADA

" Future Forward marks the 11th series produced under Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da and the first time we've partnered with an automotive brand," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "Ford is a model of innovation and #FutureForward showcases character-driven stories that highlight the ways with which each person is leveraging technology to innovate in their respective fields while working smarter, staying more connected, reducing their carbon footprint, and embodying the Ford brand."

"Storytelling is an incredibly effective way to elevate communication and connect with consumers and that's what Mindshare Content+ specializes in and what this program really showcases," said Gina Banks, Chief Client Officer at Mindshare Canada. "#FutureForward shows Canadians that Ford is committed to sustainability, electrification and connectivity through entertaining content that leverages partners, people and channels to help drive credibility."

EPISODE ONE

Catherine Addai, Owner of Kaela Kay (@kaelakayonline)

In the debut episode of #FutureForward, we meet Catherine Addai, a fashion designer with a penchant for incorporating vibrant African fabrics into her design collections. Learn about Catherine's passion for fashion while following her process from a piece of fabric to the finished product.

Vehicle: Ford Mustang Mach-E

EPISODE TWO

Lindsay Coulter, Photographer (@lcoulterphoto)

In the second episode of #FutureForward, we meet Lindsay Coulter, a creative photographer impassioned by wedding, landscape, and travel photography. Learn about Lindsay's dedication to capturing life moments as we tag along while she travels into the city for a photo shoot, stopping along the way to shoot some landscape photography.

Vehicle: Ford Escape (PHEV)

EPISODE THREE

Luc Peters, Owner of Humble Bee (@humblebeehamont)

In the final episode of #FutureForward, we meet Luc Peters, an urban beekeeper from Hamilton, Ontario.

We learn about Luc's passion for bees and how keeping his finger on the pulse of science and technology helps his hives thrive. We follow Luc as he preps equipment for the field at the Humble Bee workshop before loading up the Ford Maverick (HEV) and driving to one of his hive locations.

Vehicle: Ford Maverick (HEV)

"Auto intenders on Twitter are at the forefront of the EV conversation," said Shay Thiyagarajah, Partnerships Manager, Twitter Canada. "With 75% of in-market Twitter users seeing EVs as the future, we're proud to be reaching these leaned-in audiences with our partners at so.da and Ford Canada via our latest Twitter Original, spotlighting leaders who innovate in their industries while alongside a Ford EV."

Brokered by so.da (a division of Corus Entertainment), Twitter, Mindshare Content+, and BBDO with Ford Canada, #FutureForward features one series promo, three short-form episodes ranging from two – three minutes, three episodic lifts per episode, and a custom Twitter emoji. Additionally, Ford Canada will take over Twitter on the launch of the first episode with a Twitter Takeover, alongside destination carousals featuring highlights from each episode. The series and all custom promotional content was shot and produced by so.da, Corus' award-winning social digital agency.

Launched in 2018 Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da has executed 10 best-in-class programs with some of Canada's leading brands including #GamePlan with OLG, #PowerUp with Samsung Canada (winner of two Digiday Awards), #DestinationDishes with CIBC, #BestNightIn with Stella Artois, #ShopSmallStories with Amex Canada, and #KraftPBTV with Kraft Peanut Butter. The programs achieved massive reach and awareness, averaging over 50 million views per series, while driving lower funnel metrics for clients across the board.

About so.da

so.da is a full-service, specialized social digital agency offering strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration. In addition to managing Corus' vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Global TV, Slice, and W Network, so.da works with many of Canada's leading brands to support their social strategy and content production. The agency's deep understanding of the space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over four billion times. www.sodashop.ca

About Mindshare Content+

Mindshare Content+ is a branded content and production service to help clients tell great stories work with influencers and engage with existing audiences in the media. Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates good growth for its clients in the age of transformation. Good growth is business growth that is enduring and sustainable whilst also helping to shape society and the world for the better. We accelerate it for our clients by using media as a multiplier to drive sales and maximise marketing investments. We use precisely human intelligence that combines data science and behavioural science to understand consumers and their motivations better and we act on that intelligence by planning media with intention to connect brands with consumers around their shared values. We were the first purpose built company created by wpp and today our 10,000 people operate in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping to drive good growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world.

