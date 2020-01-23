Tweed Collective™ Accepting Project Applications to Support Communities Across Canada

Canadian non-profits, registered charities and business improvement areas continue to be invited to submit their projects here to be considered for support. All applicants will receive a confirmation email once the Tweed Collective has received the application. We will review applications and respond within 45 days of the closing of the submission window, which is now February 20, 2020. Grants are offered to charitable organizations who have big ideas on how to make their communities a better place for everyone. To be considered for support, organizations must be working towards one of Tweed Collective's three impact pillars which are:

Grow Opportunities: Local communities prosper when residents have access to opportunity. We invest in projects and programs that develop and enhance skills to help more Canadians find their path to prosperity.

Through Tweed Collective, Canopy Growth is giving back while also building awareness, understanding and valued relationships with stakeholders, partners, and customers while being mindful of the Company's role in society and as a community member and neighbour.

Visit tweedcollective.com for more details on the program and to submit a project for consideration.

Here's to Future Growth (and growing good together).

About Tweed

Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED, NYSE: CGC). It has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Tweed doesn't just sell cannabis, it facilitates a conversation about a product we've all heard about but haven't met intimately yet. It is approachable and friendly, yet reliable and trusted. In addition to producing industry leading, high quality, safe cannabis products, Tweed is also leading the way in ensuring the legal cannabis industry grows responsibly and serves as a force for good. This includes Tweed's partnership with Uber and MADD Canada to advance awareness on the dangers of driving high, the creation of Hi. Society to support budtender education across the country, and the Tweed Collective who is investing in social, responsible initiatives that will transform where and how Canadians live in meaningful ways. These are just a few of the ways Tweed is helping advance this incredible new industry. Learn more at www.tweed.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

"Canopy Growth" or the "Company" (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics. Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 10.5 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to future project support. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the impact pillars, and such risks contained in the Company's annual information form dated June 25, 2019 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Tweed Collective

For further information: Carly Pickett, Media Relations, [email protected], 343-996-3234; Judy Hong, Vice President, Investor Relations (USA), [email protected]; Tyler Burns, Investor Relations (Canada), [email protected], 855-558-9333 ex 122

