MONTREAL, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") announced today that it recorded operating revenues in the amount of $144.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, a year-over-year increase of $3.7 million. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $13.0 million or $0.30 per share, compared with net loss attributable to shareholders of $4.5 million or $0.10 per share for the same quarter of 2021.
First quarter operating highlights:
- $9,721,000 in consolidated negative adjusted EBITDA[1], an $11,857,000 unfavourable variance from the same quarter of 2021.
- $15,468,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA1 in the Broadcasting segment, an $11,886,000 unfavourable variance mainly due to a decrease in profitability at TVA Network, which increased its investments in content, and to the decrease in Qolab's adjusted EBITDA1 due to lower volume of activities. The variances were partially offset by increased profitability at "TVA Sports," which had to absorb significant content costs in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the change in the broadcast schedule for the National Hockey League 2020-2021 season.
- $3,844,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services ("MELS") segment, a $216,000 favourable variance stemming primarily from an increase in profitability of soundstage, mobile and equipment rental services and virtual production services, whereas the segment's other activities recorded decreased profitability.
- $440,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Magazines segment, a $1,323,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to reduced government assistance and lower newsstand revenues, which were not entirely offset by cost-reduction measures and savings in operating expenses.
- $1,553,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Production & Distribution segment, a $1,261,000 favourable variance generated primarily by Canadian and international distribution of films produced by Incendo.
"First quarter results were largely affected by the reduced profitability of TVA Network due to a significant increase in our content investments. With our variety shows and series, our strong prime time schedule allowed us to grow our market share by 0.7 points, as we broadcast four of the five most-watched shows in Quebec, including the new original series Le bonheur and the variety show Star Académie, which stood out with average audiences of more than 1.5 million viewers. It is becoming critical to invest more heavily in our programming to ensure that TVA Network maintains its leadership position amid the intensified competition and the increase in available content. On the strength of this strategy, despite a declining traditional advertising market compared with 2021, TVA Network grew its advertising revenues by 2.3% during the quarter, a level of growth fuelled by our digital platforms, particularly TVA+. Our specialty channels' advertising revenues also increased 11.3%, mainly due to "LCN," which has provided exceptional coverage of the current geopolitical situation, as well as "TVA Sports." More than ever, content is the key to our strategies and our viewers and advertisers alike reap the benefits," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, acting President and CEO of TVA Group.
|
__________________________
|
1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below.
"In the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, our soundstage and equipment rental services reported increased activity. In addition to our desirability for various local productions, we continue to be a destination of choice for international players, including Disney, which rented part of our studios for the first quarter of the year. Our financial performance continues to be dependent on the presence of major productions in our facilities. Indeed, enhancement of our service offering through the addition of MELS 4 is designed to position us well in that regard. Our virtual production activities, which are up over the 2021 reference quarter, continue to stand out and attract growing numbers of producers with a superior business case," continued Mr. Péladeau.
"In the Magazines segment, first quarter results were significantly impacted by the reduced government assistance and a 9.5% decrease in newsstand revenues, which are a major source of revenues for our entertainment titles. In that context, we reiterate the importance for the federal government to commit to maintaining the current grant programs to support this segment, which has been in decline for a number of years. As a leading publisher in the French-language market, we produce titles that help showcase our talent and local culture and it is essential to ensure their survival.
"Our Production & Distribution segment, for its part, achieved solid performance for the first quarter of the year. Our increased distribution activities during the period enabled us to deliver over 20 films produced by Incendo in the past two years. To continue to develop this segment, we recently announced the establishment of a brand new distribution unit for Incendo and Quebecor Content, under the direction of Cynthia Kennedy. With over 25 years of experience in sales and management positions with international media companies, we are confident Ms. Kennedy has the expertise and leadership to accelerate our growth in this segment," concluded Mr. Péladeau.
COVID-19 pandemic
Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has at times affected the quarterly results of the Corporation's various segments. Given the uncertainty about the future evolution of the pandemic, including any major new wave, the full future impact of the public health crisis on operating results cannot be determined with certainty.
Definition
Adjusted EBITDA
In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and other, income taxes expense (recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). It is not intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial operating performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of impairment, depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Forward-looking information disclaimer
The statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast-paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, labour relation risks, and the risks related to public health emergencies, including COVID-19, as well as any emergency measures implemented by government.
Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Corporation's public filings, available at www.sedar.com and www.groupetva.ca, including in particular the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the "Risk Factors" section in the Corporation's 2021 annual information form.
The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of May 9, 2022, and are subject to change after this date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.
TVA Group
TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.
The condensed consolidated Financial Statements, with notes, and the interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, can be consulted on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca.
TVA GROUP INC.
Consolidated statements of loss
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share amounts)
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
2
|
$
|
144,497
|
$
|
140,808
|
Purchases of goods and services
|
3
|
115,624
|
102,919
|
Employee costs
|
38,594
|
35,753
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,620
|
8,258
|
Financial expenses
|
4
|
500
|
701
|
Operational restructuring costs and other
|
5
|
20
|
(273)
|
Loss before income tax recovery and share of income
|
(17,861)
|
(6,550)
|
Income tax recovery
|
(4,597)
|
(1,696)
|
Share of income of associates
|
(249)
|
(402)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(13,015)
|
$
|
(4,452)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
(13,016)
|
$
|
(4,451)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1
|
(1)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to shareholders
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
$
|
(0.10)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding and diluted shares
|
43,205,535
|
43,205,535
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
TVA GROUP INC.
Consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(13,015)
|
$
|
(4,452)
|
Other comprehensive items that will not be reclassified to (loss) income:
|
Defined benefit plans:
|
Re-measurement gain
|
8
|
14,500
|
29,500
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(3,800)
|
(7,800)
|
10,700
|
21,700
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(2,315)
|
$
|
17,248
|
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
(2,316)
|
$
|
17,249
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1
|
(1)
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
TVA GROUP INC.
Consolidated statements of equity
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Equity
|
Total
|
Capital
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumula-
|
Balance as at December 31, 2020
|
$
|
207,280
|
$
|
581
|
$
|
108,175
|
$
|
(4,637)
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
312,619
|
Net loss
|
–
|
–
|
(4,451)
|
–
|
(1)
|
(4,452)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
21,700
|
–
|
21,700
|
Balance as at March 31, 2021
|
207,280
|
581
|
103,724
|
17,063
|
1,219
|
329,867
|
Net income (loss)
|
–
|
–
|
34,955
|
–
|
(9)
|
34,946
|
Other comprehensive income
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
15,651
|
–
|
15,651
|
Balance as at December 31, 2021
|
207,280
|
581
|
138,679
|
32,714
|
1,210
|
380,464
|
Net (loss) income
|
–
|
–
|
(13,016)
|
–
|
1
|
(13,015)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
10,700
|
–
|
10,700
|
Balance as at March 31, 2022
|
$
|
207,280
|
$
|
581
|
$
|
125,663
|
$
|
43,414
|
$
|
1,211
|
$
|
378,149
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
TVA GROUP INC.
Consolidated balance sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
2,675
|
$
|
5,181
|
Accounts receivable
|
196,451
|
210,814
|
Income taxes
|
11,617
|
5,755
|
Audiovisual content
|
120,972
|
108,530
|
Prepaid expenses
|
8,200
|
3,866
|
339,915
|
334,146
|
Non-current assets
|
Audiovisual content
|
72,351
|
72,541
|
Investments
|
12,364
|
12,115
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
161,375
|
160,288
|
Right-of-use assets
|
8,453
|
9,084
|
Intangible assets
|
18,988
|
20,559
|
Goodwill
|
21,696
|
21,696
|
Defined benefit plan asset
|
34,416
|
21,309
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7,142
|
9,353
|
336,785
|
326,945
|
Total assets
|
$
|
676,700
|
$
|
661,091
TVA GROUP INC.
Consolidated balance sheets (continued)
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Note
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank overdraft
|
$
|
1,574
|
$
|
–
|
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and provisions
|
131,732
|
139,149
|
Content rights payable
|
106,796
|
93,383
|
Deferred revenues
|
8,556
|
9,961
|
Income taxes
|
50
|
1,622
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
2,503
|
2,503
|
Short-term debt
|
24,930
|
11,980
|
276,141
|
258,598
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Lease liabilities
|
7,142
|
7,857
|
Other liabilities
|
8,285
|
7,798
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,983
|
6,374
|
22,410
|
22,029
|
Equity
|
Capital stock
|
6
|
207,280
|
207,280
|
Contributed surplus
|
581
|
581
|
Retained earnings
|
125,663
|
138,679
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
43,414
|
32,714
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
376,938
|
379,254
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,211
|
1,210
|
378,149
|
380,464
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
676,700
|
$
|
661,091
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
TVA GROUP INC.
Consolidated statements of cash flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash flows related to operating activities
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(13,015)
|
$
|
(4,452)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,620
|
8,258
|
Share of income of associates
|
(249)
|
(402)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(980)
|
(124)
|
Other
|
13
|
(81)
|
(6,611)
|
3,199
|
Net change in non-cash balances related to operating items
|
(3,991)
|
4,238
|
Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(10,602)
|
7,437
|
Cash flows related to investing activities
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(5,196)
|
(3,737)
|
Additions to intangible assets
|
(423)
|
(1,004)
|
Business acquisitions
|
5
|
–
|
(606)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
(5,619)
|
(5,347)
|
Cash flows related to financing activities
|
Net change in bank overdraft
|
1,574
|
1,553
|
Net change in revolving credit facility
|
12,990
|
(3,085)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(796)
|
(979)
|
Other
|
(53)
|
(53)
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
|
13,715
|
(2,564)
|
Net change in cash
|
(2,506)
|
(474)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
5,181
|
2,838
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
2,675
|
$
|
2,364
|
Interest and taxes reflected as operating activities
|
Net interest paid
|
$
|
294
|
$
|
369
|
Income taxes paid
|
3,817
|
10,763
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. TVA Group is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production & audiovisual services, international production & distribution of television content, and magazine publishing (note 9). The Corporation is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media" or the "parent corporation") and its ultimate parent corporation is Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor"). The Corporation's head office is located at 1600 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
The Corporation's businesses experience significant seasonality due to, among other factors, seasonal advertising patterns, consumers' viewing, reading and listening habits, demand for production services from international and local producers, and demand for content from global broadcasters. Because the Corporation depends on the sale of advertising for a significant portion of its revenues, operating results are also sensitive to prevailing economic conditions, including changes in local, regional and national economic conditions, particularly as they may affect advertising spending. In view of the seasonal nature of some of the Corporation's activities, the results of operations for interim periods should not necessarily be considered indicative of full-year results.
Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has at times affected the quarterly results of the Corporation's segments. Given the uncertainty about the future evolution of the pandemic, including any major new wave, the full future impact of the public health crisis on operating results cannot be determined with certainty.
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
1. Basis of presentation
These consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except that they do not include all disclosures required under IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements. In particular, these consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and accordingly are condensed consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's 2021 annual consolidated financial statements, which describe the accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements.
These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors on May 9, 2022.
Certain comparative figures for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 have been restated to conform to the presentation adopted for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.
2. Revenues
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Advertising services
|
$
|
66,468
|
$
|
63,252
|
Royalties
|
34,253
|
34,890
|
Rental, postproduction and distribution services and other services rendered(1)
|
29,801
|
27,316
|
Product sales(2)
|
13,975
|
15,350
|
$
|
144,497
|
$
|
140,808
|
(1)
|
Revenues from rental of soundstages, mobiles, equipment and rental space amounted to $9,573,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 ($8,471,000 for the same period of 2021). Service revenues also include the activities of the Production & Distribution segment.
|
(2)
|
Revenues from product sales include newsstand and subscription sales of magazines and sales of audiovisual content.
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
3. Purchases of goods and services
The main components of purchases of goods and services are as follows:
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Rights and audiovisual content costs
|
$
|
88,403
|
$
|
75,986
|
Printing and distribution
|
3,678
|
3,200
|
Services rendered by the parent corporation:
|
- Commissions on advertising sales
|
6,632
|
6,732
|
- Other
|
2,384
|
2,136
|
Building costs
|
4,462
|
4,595
|
Marketing, advertising and promotion
|
4,128
|
4,405
|
Other
|
5,937
|
5,865
|
$
|
115,624
|
$
|
102,919
4. Financial expenses
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest on debt
|
$
|
191
|
$
|
158
|
Amortization of financing costs
|
13
|
13
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
119
|
141
|
(Revenues) interest expense related to defined benefit plans
|
(111)
|
191
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
196
|
91
|
Other
|
92
|
107
|
$
|
500
|
$
|
701
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
5. Operational restructuring costs and other
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operational restructuring costs
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
(130)
|
Other
|
(17)
|
(143)
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
(273)
Operational restructuring costs
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Corporation recorded a charge (reversal of charge) for operational restructuring in connection with the elimination of positions and the implementation of cost reduction initiatives. The segment breakdown is as follows:
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Broadcasting
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
156
|
Film Production & Audiovisual Services
|
–
|
3
|
Magazines
|
–
|
(289)
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
(130)
Other
During the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation reversed a $49,000 charge following remeasurement of the contingent consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of the companies in the Incendo group. During the same period, the Corporation also made a $606,000 payment with respect to this contingent consideration.
For the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation recorded a $94,000 gain on the write-off of lease liabilities as a result of early release from certain real estate spaces.
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
6. Capital stock
(a) Authorized capital stock
An unlimited number of Class A common shares, participating, voting, without par value.
An unlimited number of Class B shares, participating, non-voting, without par value.
An unlimited number of preferred shares, non-participating, non-voting, with a par value of $10 each, issuable in series.
(b) Issued and outstanding capital stock
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
4,320,000 Class A common shares
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
72
|
38,885,535 Class B shares
|
207,208
|
207,208
|
$
|
207,280
|
$
|
207,280
7. Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments
(a) Stock option plans
|
Outstanding options
|
Number
|
Weighted average
|
Groupe TVA
|
As at December 31, 2021 and as at March 31, 2022
|
369,503
|
$
|
2.09
|
Vested options as at March 31, 2022
|
48,832
|
$
|
4.56
|
Quebecor
|
As at December 31, 2021
|
207,295
|
$
|
31.12
|
Transferred
|
(23,079)
|
30.69
|
As at March 31, 2022
|
184,216
|
$
|
31.18
|
Vested options as at March 31, 2022
|
13,833
|
$
|
26.52
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, no Quebecor Media stock options were exercised (6,300 options were exercised for a cash consideration of $374,000 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021).
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
7. Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments (continued)
(b) Deferred stock unit ("DSU") plan for executives
TVA Group has a DSU plan for some executives based on TVA Group Class B Non-Voting Shares ("TVA Group Class B Shares"). Quebecor also has a DSU plan for its executives and those of its subsidiaries, based on, among other things, Quebecor Class B Shares. Under these plans, the DSUs vest over six years and will be redeemed for cash only upon the participant's retirement or cessation of employment, as the case may be. Under the TVA Group plan, holders of DSUs are entitled to collect dividends on TVA Group Class B Shares in the form of additional units. Under the Quebecor plan, holders of DSUs are entitled to collect dividends on Quebecor Class B Shares in the form of additional units.
The following table shows changes in outstanding DSUs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022:
|
Outstanding units
|
Corporation stock units
|
Quebecor stock units
|
Balance as at December 31, 2021
|
102,648
|
14,874
|
Transferred
|
(7,401)
|
(1,611)
|
Balance as at March 31, 2022
|
95,247
|
13,263
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, 7,401 DSUs under the Corporation's plan and 1,611 DSUs under Quebecor's plan were transferred to Quebecor Media (for the same period of 2021, 18,122 DSUs under the Corporation's plan and 3,747 DSUs under the Quebecor plan were redeemed for cash considerations of $43,000 and $139,000, respectively).
(c) Deferred stock unit ("DSU") plan for directors
The following table shows changes in outstanding units for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022:
|
Outstanding units
|
Corporation stock units
|
Balance as at December 31, 2021
|
385,440
|
Granted
|
13,625
|
Balance as at March 31, 2022
|
399,065
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
7. Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments (continued)
(d) Stock-based compensation expense
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, a $469,000 compensation charge was recorded in respect of all stock-based compensation plans ($684,000 for the same period of 2021).
8. Pension plans and post-retirement benefits
The gain on remeasurement of defined benefit plans recognized on the consolidated statement of comprehensive (loss) income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 mainly reflects the increase in the discount rate.
9. Segmented information
Management made changes to the Corporation's management structure at the beginning of the year. As a result of those changes, the activities of the TVA Films division, formerly presented in the Broadcasting segment, have been combined with the Production & Distribution segment's existing distribution activities. Comparative period disclosures have been restated to reflect this new presentation.
The Corporation's operations consist of the following segments:
- The Broadcasting segment, which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services, including those of its Communications Qolab inc. subsidiary;
- The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction, virtual production and visual effects;
- The Magazines segment, which through its TVA Publications inc. subsidiary, publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands;
- The Production & Distribution segment, which through the companies in the Incendo group and the TVA Films division produces and distributes television shows, movies and television series for the world market.
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
9. Segmented information (continued)
|
Three-month periods
ended March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
Broadcasting
|
$
|
114,139
|
$
|
113,922
|
Film Production & Audiovisual Services
|
19,351
|
18,017
|
Magazines
|
9,661
|
10,507
|
Production & Distribution
|
5,980
|
3,275
|
Intersegment items
|
(4,634)
|
(4,913)
|
144,497
|
140,808
|
(Negative adjusted EBITDA) adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
Broadcasting
|
(15,468)
|
(3,582)
|
Film Production & Audiovisual Services
|
3,844
|
3,628
|
Magazines
|
440
|
1,763
|
Production & Distribution
|
1,553
|
292
|
Intersegment items
|
(90)
|
35
|
(9,721)
|
2,136
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,620
|
8,258
|
Financial expenses
|
500
|
701
|
Operational restructuring costs and other
|
20
|
(273)
|
Loss before income tax recovery and share of income of associates
|
$
|
(17,861)
|
$
|
(6,550)
The above-noted intersegment items represent the elimination of normal course business transactions between the Corporation's business segments.
|
(1)
|
The Chief Executive Officer uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance for assessing the performance of each of the Corporation's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and other, income taxes expense (recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS.
