MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - TVA Group has announced that it has been forced to eliminate positions, primarily unionized jobs, in its Broadcasting segment. Permanent positions, temporary positions and shifts related to the operations of the Broadcasting segment are being cut in Montreal and at local stations in Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke Saguenay, and Rimouski. A total of 87 employees are affected.

This decision comes as TVA Group's financial situation continues to deteriorate. TVA Group has posted cumulative net losses of more than $93 million since January 2022.1 Its restructuring and workforce rationalization plans have partially offset the decline in advertising revenues, but that decline is a long-term, industry-wide trend that continues to accelerate. Repeated appeals to government authorities to support the private television industry, at a time when it faces fierce competition from the web giants and CBC/Radio-Canada, have been ignored, most recently in the federal budget.

"Our television industry, our original productions and our news coverage are essential factors for the vitality of our culture, our democracy and our language," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, acting President and Chief Executive Officer of TVA Group. "They are part of a major economic sector that generates billions of dollars in economic spinoffs and creates thousands of jobs.

"It is troubling indeed that the federal government is ignoring this social and economic issue--particularly since three senior ministers heading important departments represent Quebec ridings. We would expect them to be more concerned about the challenges we are facing. We must ask ourselves once again: how much longer will government authorities allow such an important industry to decline? How much longer will CBC/Radio-Canada receive excessive, steadily increasing financial support from the federal government with no strings attached, while competing directly with private broadcasters? How much longer will governments divide journalists, who are all doing essentially the same work for our democracy, into two classes by refusing to extend the journalism labour tax credit to television journalism?

"The solutions have been detailed time and time again. For TVA Group to remain viable and continue investing in local content and news, governments and the CRTC must take action and implement measures to change the parameters of the ecosystem," Mr. Péladeau concluded.

"It is with great regret that we see our valued contributors leave," added Louis-Philippe Neveu, Vice President, Operations, News and Sports at TVA Group. "Every day, TVA and its teams do essential work to inform and entertain Quebecers. Unfortunately, the precarious state of the industry, which is having a significant impact on our company's financial situation, forces us to make difficult but unavoidable choices. I sincerely thank our colleagues for their contributions and commitment."

In recognition of the many years of service of some of the permanent employees affected by this announcement and their important contributions to TVA Group's success over the years, the Corporation has decided to increase their severance pay beyond the provisions of the collective agreements and pay the laid-off employees compensation for up to 52 weeks.

TVA Group by the numbers:

TVA Group's channels are the most popular in Quebec, with a 42.4% market share in the first nine months of 2025, a 1.7-point increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Nevertheless, TVA Group has posted net losses totalling $93 million since January 2022, 2 including a $17 million loss for the first nine months of 2025, due primarily to the decline in advertising revenues.

Since 2023, nearly 800 jobs have been eliminated in its Broadcasting segment and related teams under a series of restructuring plans.

Notable by their absence from the 2025 federal budget:

No journalism labour tax credit for television journalism.

No plan to review CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate.

No commitment to remove advertising from all of the public broadcaster's platforms, although it was allocated an additional $150 million.

No measures to curb CBC/Radio-Canada's commercial competition with Canada's private television stations.

No tax incentive to encourage the purchase of advertising in Quebec and Canadian media.

No announcement on when the digital services tax already paid by private broadcasters will be refunded.

Regarding the Quebec government, we reiterate the importance of quickly implementing the recommendations in the report of the task force on the future of Quebec's audiovisual industry submitted in October 2025, including the extension of the journalism labour tax credit to television journalism.



1 For the period from January 2022 to the end of the third quarter of 2025.

2 For the period from January 2022 to the end of the third quarter of 2025.

