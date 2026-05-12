MONTREAL, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of its directors obtained at its Annual Meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result was as follows:

NAME OF NOMINEES VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Jacques Dorion 4,318,555 100,00 0 0.00 Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy 4,318,555 100,00 0 0.00 Sylvie Lalande 4,318,555 100,00 0 0.00 Régine Laurent 4,318,555 100,00 0 0.00 A. Michel Lavigne 4,318,555 100,00 0 0.00 Daniel Paillé 4,318,555 100,00 0 0.00 Marie-Pierre Simard 4,318,555 100,00 0 0.00

TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of Canada's most popular English-language titles. Its Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

SOURCE TVA Group

Information : Véronique Mercier, Vice-President, Communications, Quebecor and TVA Group, [email protected]