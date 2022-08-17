TUX expands to California

TUX CREATIVE CO. OPENS AN OFFICE IN LOS ANGELES

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After twelve years of operation, TUX is opening its first international office in Los Angeles and reviewing its identity and website (tux.co). "With its progressive values, strong economy, and leadership position in social and digital media, California is the perfect location for TUX USA," asserts Dominic Tremblay, President of TUX. Even if TUX already generates nearly a third of its turnover in the U.S., this new office will accelerate its growth in 360-degree digital campaigns and brand-platform development.

The Montréal office remains the heart of the company, where most of the work will be done, but L.A. will be the focal point of our international development efforts. As a B Corporation and LGBTQ+ certified company, we have a strong affinity with California and the West Coast market. It is a privilege to have the talents and resources we need for international development. We are proud of everything we have achieved over the past ten years, but this is only the beginning. Over the course of more than a decade, we have managed to achieve and maintain a balance between culture, creativity, and business.

"As the role of creative agencies undergoes redefinition, I feel privileged to offer a younger and more dynamic model internationally," states Ludwig Ciupka, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer. "We have the potential to go beyond the codes of traditional service by not only selling more decompartmentalized digital expertise, but above all by bringing to the fore real human connectivity with the members of our creative company. Montréal stands out for its talent, but also for its progressiveness and human warmth – and I can't wait to share it all with our American friends and neighbours."

"Our launch in L.A. arrives at the perfect time," says Pierre-André Vigneault, Partner and Executive Vice-President. "We've taken advantage of our growth in recent years by investing in expertise that makes us seriously effective in managing the complexity of our clients' brand ecosystems. With our internal production force, with even more artists in emerging fields such as CGI, and with media expertise built into our creative process, we are now designing brand platforms that are adaptive. TUX is able to capture and analyze market and consumer feedback and optimize our clients' brand platforms in real time. The American market is ripe for innovation, and we are ready like never before to deliver more creative agility and a greater return on dollars invested."

TUX is a creative house of diverse thinkers and fierce makers. Proudly B Corp and LGBT+ certified, TUX works with like-minded companies to develop creative brand platforms and campaigns. TUX brings together collaborative teams of experts across strategy, design, communications, media and production. Based in L.A. and Montréal. Local and global.

