Turtle Project Season 2 brings Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation closer to its $1 million fundraising goal

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Last night's programme of top Canadian talent and performances for The Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation's "Turtle Project Season 2" at Meridian Hall was a tremendous success, bringing the Foundation one step closer towards their goal of raising $1 million in support of the North York Women's Shelter (NYWS).

"Last night's event is another reminder of what can happen when a community comes together in support of a good cause," said Nick D'Amico, President of the Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation. "We are pleased to announce a total of $615,000 has been raised in support of the North York Women's Shelter – and we're inspired to keep the momentum going."

To support the D'Amico's goal and the North York Women's Shelter, Meridian announced they will be matching individual donations dollar for dollar, up to $25,000. Donors can double the impact of their gift by visiting the Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation by December 10th.

The matching program of $25,000 announced at the Turtle Project Season 2 event is in addition to a $25,000 gift the Foundation already received from Meridian.

"We are thrilled to be doing our part and supporting the D'Amico Foundation," said Wanita Fonseka, Chief Member Experience Officer, Meridian. "We encourage everyone to donate to this important cause and learn more about the D'Amico's and their incredibly moving story."

Funds raised will help the North York Women's Shelter provide essential services and amenities to their community including toiletries, toys and school supplies for children, clothing, important medications not covered by OHIP, transportation and more.

