Turo and AIR MILES Announce New Partnership to Help Canadians Earn More Rewards While Travelling

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Turo , the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, today announced a new partnership with the AIR MILES® Reward Program™ (AIR MILES) to allow Canadian travellers to earn Miles every time they book a car on Turo.

With AIR MILES' nearly 10 million active collectors across the country, this partnership represents a powerful new way for Canadians to earn rewards while accessing the thousands of cars available to rent on Turo nationwide. From practical hatchbacks and family SUVs to premium EVs and convertibles, Turo makes it easy to find the right car for any trip.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Turo, a brand that continues to resonate strongly with our collectors and enrich our growing coalition," said Jason Beales, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at AIR MILES. "With this expanded collaboration, collectors can now earn Miles not just on their first Turo booking, but on every booking moving forward – driving more value and sustained loyalty."

AIR MILES collectors who sign up for Turo, and complete their first trip, can earn 200 Bonus Miles, and one Mile for every $15 spent on all subsequent Turo trips. By linking their Turo and AIR MILES accounts, Canadian travellers can experience more ways to accumulate Miles when they travel, whether it's a weekend getaway, a cross-country road trip, or a day of local errands.

At the heart of Turo's appeal is its ability to match Canadians with the right car for every trip. Unlike traditional rental car companies, Turo guests can select the exact make and model they need, rather than settling for a generic rental. Flexible delivery options to airports, hotels, or doorsteps make travel convenient, while transparent pricing and add-ons like camping gear or car seats ensure the right vehicle fits every budget.

"As costs continue to rise, Canadians are looking for smarter, more cost-effective ways to travel," said Bassem El-Rahimy, Vice President of Turo Canada. "Starting today, Turo trips become even more rewarding. Our partnership with AIR MILES makes it easier for travellers to enjoy the perfect car for their journey while earning Miles they can later redeem for merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES® Cash."

This announcement builds on Turo's strong momentum across Canada. The company launched in Yukon in July and is now available in major markets across most provinces including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

To start earning miles, AIR MILES collectors can sign up for Turo: https://turo.com/ca/en/car-rental/canada/air-miles

For more information about this partnership: https://turo.com/blog/canada/news/turo-and-air-miles-partner-to-reward-your-travels/

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car-sharing marketplace, where you can book the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car-sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals. With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with 9.7 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's one of the only loyalty programs of its kind in Canada to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

