Turnkey Communications Partners with Red Creek Telecom to Bring KYRO Communications Solutions to Western Canada

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Turnkey Communications is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Red Creek Telecom to deliver the innovative KYRO platform to British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, and the Western Northwest Territories.

This partnership marks a significant step in expanding access to reliable, high-performance communications networks across Canada's most remote and challenging regions. KYRO, Turnkey's flagship solution, offers secure, resilient, and adaptable connectivity for industrial, mining, and remote operations.

"Partnering with Red Creek Telecom allows us to bring KYRO's state-of-the-art capabilities to regions where robust communications infrastructure is critical," said Shaun Mohammed, Chief Revenue Officer at Turnkey Communications. "Our combined expertise ensures clients will benefit from seamless deployment, operational efficiency, and industry-leading support."

Red Creek Telecom's deep regional experience and commitment to innovative solutions make it an ideal partner to expand KYRO's reach. Together, Turnkey Communications and Red Creek Telecom will provide tailored communications solutions that address the unique needs of industries operating in remote and demanding environments.

"Red Creek Telecom is thrilled to partner with Turnkey to introduce KYRO to Western Canada," said Max Materi, President of Red Creek. "This partnership enhances our ability to deliver next-generation communications solutions that empower businesses across the region."

The collaboration will focus on providing end-to-end services, from planning and deployment to ongoing support, ensuring clients receive a Turnkey solution that drives productivity and operational resilience.

About Turnkey Communications

A global telecommunications integrator serving clients across industrial, mining, forestry, nuclear, and carrier networks. With over 30 years of experience, Turnkey specializes in delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance network solutions tailored to challenging environments.

http://www.turnkeycommunications.ca/

About Red Creek Telecom

Based in Fort St. John, British Columbia, Red Creek Telecom is a trusted provider of advanced wireless and fiber-optic connectivity solutions across Western Canada. The company specializes in delivering secure, high-performance networks for industrial and remote operations--keeping energy, construction, and resource-sector clients connected where reliability matters most.

http://www.redcreektelecom.ca/

SOURCE Turnkey Communications

Media Contact: Aastha Malhotra, Marketing Manager, Turnkey Communications, [email protected]