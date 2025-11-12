Turnkey, Clearcable, and Spruce River Form Strategic Teaming Agreement to Accelerate Broadband Access in First Nation Communities

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Turnkey Construction Inc., doing business as Turnkey Communications, Clearcable Inc., and Spruce River Construction Management & Engineering have entered into a Strategic Teaming and Collaboration Agreement, effective November 1, 2025. The partnership aims to accelerate broadband connectivity and digital infrastructure development across Canada, with a focus on First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

This alliance brings together three complementary organizations with deep expertise in telecommunications engineering, construction, and community-based infrastructure development. Together, they will deliver a flexible, EPC-style (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model that provides communities with a true turnkey solution for broadband and technology projects -- while ensuring local leadership, choice, and direction remain central.

"This collaboration represents a shared commitment to building capacity, creating local opportunity, and delivering reliable connectivity in a way that reflects the values and priorities of Indigenous communities," said Rob McCann, Director, Clearcable Inc.

"By combining our field expertise, technical strength, and community-first approach, we can offer a model that's both scalable and respectful -- one that empowers communities to lead their own digital future," added Terry Joseph, President and CEO, Turnkey Construction Inc.

"This is about more than infrastructure -- it's about partnership, skills development, and economic empowerment," said Mitchell Malcolm, President, Spruce River Construction Management & Engineering.

Under the agreement, the parties will:

Build meaningful relationships with the communities and clients served.

Jointly pursue funding opportunities and client engagements for broadband and technology projects.

for broadband and technology projects. Collaboratively plan, design, and deploy broadband networks under an EPC-style structure.

broadband networks under an EPC-style structure. Support capacity building and skills development within Indigenous communities.

within Indigenous communities. Promote data sovereignty, cultural respect, and environmental stewardship throughout all project phases.

Each organization will maintain its independent operations while aligning strategically on projects where combined capabilities create greater value. Leadership roles will be defined on a project-by-project basis, ensuring community direction guides every step.

This three-year agreement underscores a shared vision to deliver reliable, affordable, and equitable broadband services, supporting economic growth and digital inclusion for underserved and remote regions across Canada.

About Turnkey Communications Inc.

Turnkey is a Canadian telecommunications and infrastructure company specializing in design-build projects, private networks, and technology integration across complex and remote environments.

www.turnkeycommunications.ca

About Clearcable Inc.

Clearcable is a leading telecommunications technology and consulting firm focused on building better broadband for communities of all sizes through innovation, reliability, and integrity.

www.clearcable.ca

About Spruce River Construction Management & Engineering

Spruce River provides owner's representation, construction management, engineering, and professional consulting services with a focus on infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications projects for First Nations communities. The company combines technical expertise with hands-on field experience to deliver community-driven projects that foster capacity development and sustainable growth.

