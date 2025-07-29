Turnkey Communications Expands Capabilities Via WYRED and KYRO Private Network Platform Acquisition

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Turnkey Communications has acquired WYRED, including its flagship private network platform, KYRO, from SMPH Consulting Inc. This strategic acquisition significantly expands Turnkey's capabilities to deliver rugged, on-demand connectivity to industrial, mining, energy, and remote infrastructure environments—both in Canada and internationally.

KYRO is a private cellular network platform that includes KYRO+, a portable LTE/5G private network solution purpose-built for the critical infrastructure sector. Designed for rapid deployment in harsh and remote environments, it delivers secure, resilient, and autonomous connectivity precisely where it's needed most.

"This deal allows us to accelerate the growth and reach of KYRO while deepening our ability to deliver smart, secure communications in the most challenging environments," said Terry Joseph, CEO of Turnkey Communications. "It significantly strengthens our portfolio with cutting-edge IP, and positions us to scale future-ready connectivity solutions."

The deal brings two experienced leaders onto Turnkey's team: Paul Howarth and Shaun Mohammed.

Paul joins Turnkey as Chief Technology & Innovation Officer (CTIO). With over 40 years of experience designing and deploying advanced telecommunications and industrial automation systems, Paul has been instrumental in driving innovation across mining and mission-critical industries. He also played a leading role in launching private cellular network initiatives for a major Canadian telecommunications provider.

Shaun takes on the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the Turnkey Group of Companies. He brings a wealth of experience leading global business development initiatives across Canada, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, with a strong focus on the mining and industrial sectors. Shaun also previously played a pivotal role in launching private cellular network initiatives for one of Canada's major telecommunications providers.

The transaction is anticipated to close later this year, with Turnkey and WYRED actively preparing for a smooth integration and aligned go-to-market strategy.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Shaun Mohammed, Chief Revenue Officer, Turnkey Group of Companies, [email protected]