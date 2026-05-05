Register for free, get active and fundraise in support of life-saving heart and brain research

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is calling on Canadians to turn their everyday movement into impact during the 39th annual Ride for Heart this June.

Throughout the month-long challenge, participants can choose to ride, walk or run as an individual or team, set their own distance goals and fundraise in support of life-saving heart disease and stroke research.

"Ride for Heart brings people together in a simple, but powerful way," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "It gives Canadians the opportunity to take care of their own heart and brain health while helping support vital research."

Heart disease and stroke remain a leading cause of death in Canada and affect millions of people nationwide. In fact, nine in 10 people live with at least one risk factor for these conditions, such as physical inactivity, high blood pressure and diabetes -- many of which can be prevented or managed through healthy lifestyle behaviours.

"Our everyday choices matter," Roth added. "Ride for Heart turns awareness into action by encouraging movement, building sustainable habits and helping drive progress so more people can live longer, healthier lives."

Since 1988, Ride for Heart has raised more than $82 million, helping to advance discoveries that have transformed prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Today, Heart & Stroke remains one of the largest funders of heart disease and stroke research in Canada, driving life-saving discoveries, advocating for healthier policies and raising awareness to strengthen the heart and brain health of communities across the country.

Register Ride for Heart today

Registration for the 39th annual Ride for Heart is now open. Visit RideForHeart.ca to sign up and start fundraising today.

Heart & Stroke also offers a variety of ways to make an impact throughout the year, including social fundraising challenges or creating your own fundraiser. Learn more at FundraiseYourWay.ca.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

For more information, please contact: Averie Hunt, communications advisor, [email protected], 647-426-6864