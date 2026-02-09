CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is proud to announce that Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) has renewed their commitment as national Heart Month partner, helping fund the next breakthroughs that support the heart health of people in Canada.

As part of its community investment program, CPKC Has Heart, CPKC has committed $1.5 million in funding to Heart & Stroke over three years, matching Heart Month donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 annually.

"We are deeply grateful to CPKC for their long-standing partnership and generous funding, which plays a vital role in accelerating research and innovation," says Doug Roth, CEO, Heart & Stroke. "Their renewed commitment to investing in heart health will support those living with heart disease today and help prevent disease tomorrow."

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Heart & Stroke and reduce cardiovascular disease across North America. Together, through this partnership, CPKC and Heart & Stroke are making transformative strides in research, prevention, and recovery," said Chad Becker, CPKC Chief of Staff. "We are excited to build on the momentum of our existing relationship and leave a lasting impact on heart health for generations to come."

Heart disease continues to have an undeniable impact on families and communities across Canada. Every nine minutes, someone dies from a heart condition, and as more young people are diagnosed and the population ages, the need for research funding is more urgent than ever.

For more than 70 years, Heart & Stroke has played a critical role in transforming how heart disease is prevented, diagnosed, treated and managed by funding lifesaving research. This work is strengthened through partnerships that help shift policies, systems, attitudes and behaviours.

CPKC has been a valued partner of Heart & Stroke since 2014, contributing over $7 million to advance heart research in Canada.

Heart Month, recognized every February, encourages people across Canada to take steps to protect and improve their heart health while supporting research that save lives.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for more than 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, with the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. Heartandstroke.ca @HeartandStroke

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

