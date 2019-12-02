Turmalina Metals Corp. to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and Reports High-Grade Gold-Silver-Copper Assays from Initial Drilling

A high-grade tourmaline gold-silver-copper breccia in Argentina with significant gold and copper grades, including some of the highest gold grades ever returned for tourmaline breccia-style mineralisation.





with significant gold and copper grades, including some of the highest gold grades ever returned for tourmaline breccia-style mineralisation. Multiple drill-ready targets at former mines that have had little or no prior drilling.





Consolidation of regional gold-copper breccia clusters provides outstanding growth potential.





A team highly experienced in both exploration and mining: from discovery and resource development, through to mining studies and operations.

Turmalina is focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold-bearing tourmaline breccias at San Francisco (the "San Francisco Project"), located in the mining-friendly state of San Juan, Argentina. Turmalina has completed 10 diamond drill holes at the San Francisco de Los Andes breccia pipe at its San Francisco project. Significant intersections are reported in Table 1 below, and include:

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, states: "The identification and acquisition of these high-grade, gold-bearing tourmaline breccia projects is the result of two years of work and due diligence by our technical team including assessments on dozens of projects throughout South America. Our projects met strict criteria developed by our team of geologists and engineers, a process now validated through recent drilling.

The exceptional drill results at the San Francisco Project highlight the high-grade, gold-rich nature of the San Francisco breccias, returning some of the highest gold-grades recorded for this deposit style. Drilling of the San Francisco de Los Andes breccia pipe shows that the pipe flares outward with increasing depth, a geometry typical of tourmaline breccias that indicates increasing upside at depth. Most significantly the drilled breccia pipe is only one of over 60 breccias mapped to date on our property, with recent sampling by the company identifying several breccias that have returned 1 to 10 g/t gold from surface sampling. We are now keen to accelerate work on the ground."

The recently completed 1570m diamond drill program at the San Francisco project tested the depth extension of the San Francisco de Los Andes breccia pipe with 10 inclined holes drilled across the breccia. These holes intersected broad 40 to 200+ meter wide zones of strong, sulphide-rich breccia mineralisation (Figures 1 to 8) beneath several historic shallow holes drilled by private owners in 1990. The mineralogy and geological setting indicate that only the top of this breccia pipe has been exposed, and there is excellent potential for growth both at depth and laterally.

About the San Francisco Project

The 3404 ha San Francisco project is located in San Juan, Argentina. The project area contains over 60 tourmaline breccia occurrences, several of which have supported small-scale mining. The Company is focused on mapping and sampling the breccias in the project area, and drill testing the highest priority targets.

Other Projects

Turmalina has entered into an agreement to explore the Turmalina copper-gold molybdenum project located in Piura, Peru (the 'Turmalina Project'). The Turmalina Project hosts a cluster of undrilled tourmaline breccias that were historically mined for copper, gold and molybdenum. The Company is currently engaged in the permitting process and plans to commission a 43-101 report and start exploration should the permitting outcome prove to be favorable.

An Experienced Team

Turmalina is led by an award-winning team of professionals highly experienced in all stages of exploration and mining – from discovery and resource development, through to mining and operations:

Dr. Rohan Wolfe , Chief Executive Officer and Director. Former Exploration Manger Ivanhoe Mines Australia and Vice President HPX.





Chief Executive Officer and Director. Former Exploration Manger Ivanhoe Mines Australia and Vice President HPX. Bryan Slusarchuk , President and Director. Co-founder and former President and Director of K92 Mining.





, President and Director. Co-founder and former President and Director of K92 Mining. Francisco "Chico" Azevedo , Vice President Business Development and Director. Former Exploration Manager Iamgold and Gold Fields





, Vice President Business Development and Director. Former Exploration Manager Iamgold and Gold Fields Miguel Inchaustegui , Independent Director. Former Vice-Minister of Mines, Peru , and Vice President Gold Fields.





, Independent Director. Former Vice-Minister of Mines, , and Vice President Gold Fields. Mark Eaton , Independent Director. Former Managing Director of Global Mining Sales for CIBC and current Executive Chairman of Belo Sun Mining Corp and current Director K92 Mining.





Independent Director. Former Managing Director of Global Mining Sales for CIBC and current Executive Chairman of Belo Sun Mining Corp and current Director K92 Mining. Alex Santos , Exploration Manager. Former Senior Geologist MMG and Gold Fields.





, Exploration Manager. Former Senior Geologist MMG and Gold Fields. Doug Kirwin , Technical Advisor. Former Executive Vice President Ivanhoe Mines .





, Technical Advisor. Former Executive Vice President . John Lewins , Technical Advisor. Current Chief Executive Officer and Director of K92 Mining.

Work Program

Mapping and sampling (rock chips and soils) are ongoing at the San Francisco project with the aim of defining and prioritizing the large number of breccias in the project area. The company is planning a second stage of drilling in early 2020, testing both the San Francisco de Los Andes breccia pipe and several new breccia targets. The company is also consolidating our regional holdings, with the project area being one section of an 80 km long gold-copper mineralised belt.

At the Turmalina Project the Company is conducting social studies, validating mine grades and applying for all required permits before deciding whether to commit to exploration.

As these projects were previously privately held, and as tourmaline breccias have been underexplored by traditional explorers, our portfolio represents the emergence of new projects, new belts and new exploration paradigms in the public market.

Financial Status of the Company

Turmalina is well financed and has a strong cash position. There is no concurrent financing being conducted in conjunction with this listing of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), the Company having already raised capital including the most recently conducted private placement which consisted of the issuance of 14 million subscription receipts, which converted into Common Shares on November 28, 2019 on a one for one basis, at $0.50 per subscription receipt for total gross proceeds of CAD $7 million. At listing, the Company has 48,950,000 Common Shares, 4,225,000 incentive Common Share purchase options and no warrants issued.

Hole ID From To Interval Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb ppm Zn ppm AuEq g/t SFDH-001 34.5 71.45 36.95 6.31 122 0.88% 2336 464 8.8 SFDH-002 27.7 114 85.3 4.43 109 0.79% 4931 519 6.7 SFDH-002 28.3 51 22.7 6.66 86 1.46% 3414 26 9.5 SFDH-002 61 86 25 5.29 117 0.62% 3490 574 7.4 SFDH-003 44.25 95 50.75 3.62 82 1.90% 2826 1484 7.0 SFDH-003 44.25 71 26.75 5.47 97 0.33% 1100 552 7.0 SFDH-003 117 123 6 0.86 13 0.02% 3774 1112 1.0 SFDH-003 146 149 3 1.37 347 0.90% 14687 11080 6.5 SFDH-004 0 18 18 0.84 6 0.02% 596 217 0.9 SFDH-004 28 39 11 1.71 12 0.38% 1094 97 2.3 SFDH-004 54 56 2 0.91 29 0.65% 471 1404 2.1 SFDH-004 59 69 10 1.63 73 0.54% 7670 6077 3.1 SFDH-004 75 126.65 51.65 1.31 80 0.53% 10148 9194 2.9 SFDH-005 0 25 24 2.46 13 0.10% 643 121 2.7 SFDH-005 33 119 85 2.65 88 0.57% 6975 1620 4.4 SFDH-005 35 56 21 5.05 173 0.80% 13440 3344 8.0 SFDH-006 50.5 81 30.5 1.35 60 0.34% 10496 9002 2.5 SFDH-007 56.48 84 27.52 3 124 0.37% 8462 3010 4.9 SFDH-007 56.48 65 8.52 4.91 140 0.24% 11482 499 6.8 SFDH-007 107 122 15 1.04 47 0.37% 6201 9016 2.0 SFDH-007 135 138 3 0.91 3 0.46% 221 541 1.5 SFDH-007 141 145 4 0.58 18 0.10% 11123 2834 0.9 SFDH-007 150 155 5 1.13 53 0.52% 4246 1394 2.4 SFDH-007 150 166 16 0.82 281 1.59% 12665 5440 6.0 SFDH-007 158 166 8 0.83 444 2.45% 15244 8810 9.0 SFDH-008 22 24 2 1.53 10 0.04% 2893 125 1.7 SFDH-008 62.78 81 18.22 2.1 66 0.55% 3132 1273 3.6 SFDH-008 105 107 2 1.89 7 0.04% 798 1668 2.0 SFDH-008 114 123 9 0.6 24 0.48% 638 2532 1.5 SFDH-008 132 142 10 0.85 20 0.65% 1303 811 1.9 SFDH-008 145 159 14 0.79 10 0.23% 2592 1508 1.2 SFDH-008 162 166 4 0.52 12 0.18% 4467 27058 0.9 SFDH-008 169 187 18 0.61 19 0.30% 506 312 1.2 SFDH-008 190 201 11 0.73 32 0.41% 542 321 1.6 SFDH-009 70 74.7 4.7 2.05 71 0.90% 1984 1436 4.0 SFDH-010 38 42 4 0.65 46 0.37% 2077 363 1.6 SFDH-010 60.6 64.14 3.54 1.62 78 1.54% 3127 2075 4.5 SFDH-010 176 178 2 6.38 7 0.05% 252 142 6.5

Table 1: Drill hole intersections from Turmalina's drilling at the San Francisco de Los Andes breccia pipe. Drill holes SF-009 and SF-010 indicate a new zone of breccia mineralization to the northwest of the main breccia pipe. Equivalent gold values (AuEq) are calculated assuming 100% recovery using USD$ 1450/t oz Au, $16.50/t oz Ag and $2.6/lb Cu. The true widths of the mineralised intervals reported are not known and additional drilling and geologic modelling will be required to better constrain the geometry of the mineralised zones.

Sampling and Analytic procedure

Turmalina Metals follows systematic sampling and analytical protocols which exceed industry standards and are summarized below.

All drill holes are HQ diameter diamond core holes. Drill core is collected at the drill site and transported by vehicle to the Turmalina core logging facility in Villa Nueva, where recovery and RQD (Rock Quality Designation) measurements are taken before the core is photographed and geologically logged. The core is then cut in half with a diamond saw blade with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a plastic zip tie, and identified with a unique sample number. The core is typically sampled over a 1 to 2 meter sample interval unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact. The bagged samples are then stored in a secure area pending shipment to the ALS sample preparation facility in Mendoza where they are dried, crushed and pulverized. Following sample preparation the prepared pulps are then sent to the ALS laboratory in Lima for assay. The samples are then analyzed using a 50g aqua regia digest and fire assay-AA finish analysis for gold and four acid digestion with ICP-MS analysis for 53 other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and other elements of interest are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques. Turmalina Metals independently inserts certified control standards, coarse field blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These standards are inserted "blindly" to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the Turmalina Metals core storage facilities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the San Francisco and Turmalina projects has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, MAIG, who serves as the Qualified Person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Company,

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Email: rohan@turmalinametals.com

Mobile: +976 9999 6994

Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.

Drill hole East North Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) SFDH-001 442517 6588440 2750 20 -52 100.40 SFDH-002 442534 6588498 2763 200 -70 161.00 SFDH-003 442561 6588462 2747 280 -57 156.00 SFDH-004 442492 6588486 2765 100 -70 143.40 SFDH-005 442492 6588486 2764 345 -70 131.00 SFDH-006 442498 6588459 2759 20 -60 100.25 SFDH-007 442480 6588531 2776 165 -65 169.80 SFDH-008 442461 6588492 2766 60 -75 215.40 SFDH-009 442480 6588531 2776 240 -70 146.50 SFDH-010 442480 6588531 2776 345 -65 248.00

Table 2: Turmalina Metals drill hole locations. Co-ordinate projection - WGS84 UTM Zone 19 South.

Statements

About Turmalina Metals and the San Francisco Project: Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style. Our projects are characterised by open high-grade mineralisation on established mining licenses that present compelling drill targets. The principle project held by Turmalina is the San Francisco project in San Juan, Argentina. For further information on the San Francisco Project, refer to the technical report entitled "NI43-101 Technical Report San Francisco Copper Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated November 17, 2019 under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Corporation's prospectus dated November 21, 2019) and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Turmalina Metals Corp.

For further information: For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact Bryan Slusarchuk at +1 604 308 6525 or +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or via info@turmalinametals.com.