Turkey Farmers of Canada Releases Open Letter and 'Canadian Rockwell' Photo Series

It's a holiday of no particular faith, other than we are all better together. As a celebration, it revels in both the bounty of harvest and the bonds of family.

Since nothing brings people together like food, the centre of this celebration is, of course, a feast - but there's tradition here, too. Because the heart of the feast has always been Canadian turkey.

Simply bring the tastes of your culture and traditions to Canadian turkey, whether hoisin and five-spice or chilies and curry. Then, set it in your oven and let it work its magic for a few hours - which gives you precious time to step back and simply enjoy the company of your loved ones.

This Thanksgiving, gather the family, pull up a chair - or a dozen - and come celebrate the one Canadian holiday where everyone has a seat at the table.

From our families to yours,

Turkey Farmers of Canada and the Canadian Poultry & Egg Processors Council

About Turkey Famers of Canada

Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC) is a national organization representing Canada's 500+ turkey farmers. Created in 1974 under the federal Farm Products Agencies Act, the Agency encourages cooperation throughout the Canadian turkey industry, promotes the consumption of turkey meat, and oversees the supply management system for turkey in Canada.

About Canadian Poultry & Egg Processors Council

CPEPC is the national industry association representing chicken and turkey processors (primary and further processors), hatcheries, egg graders, and egg processors in Canada. The Council appoints two directors from its turkey primary processing sector and one from its further processing sector to the TFC Board of Directors.

SOURCE Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC)

For further information: Jordan D'Amico, 1 647 218 3960, Jordan.damico@zenogroup.com

Related Links

www.canadianturkey.ca

