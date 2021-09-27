Turkey Alfresco? Club House® Takes Thanksgiving Outdoors with Gold-Medal Partnership

Canada has long been a nation of passionate nature-lovers. Club House wants to inspire more Canadians to enjoy their Thanksgiving alfresco this year with flavourful and portable recipes alongside one of the most versatile athletes. So, what are Canadians looking for when they're eating in the great outdoors?

Most Canadians (60 per cent) said small meals are a must-have during activities outside, and nearly one-in-four (24 per cent) said they would bring a turkey leg to-go. And while flavour and taste are the most important consideration for food choices no matter the occasion, most Canadians (76 per cent) said ease of eating is the primary consideration specifically for on-the-go food choices. Lastly, many Canadians (37 per cent) would consider using local-only ingredients in their Thanksgiving meal.

To help Canadians honour the tradition of spending time outdoors, Club House took the classic flavours of Thanksgiving outside. The result? Five portable, delicious, and seasonal Thanksgiving-inspired recipes that cover the range of fall tastes and represent locally grown favourites from across the country.

"Food, especially the food and flavours of the holidays, brings us together to create memories and gives us the energy that we need to get outside and enjoy the season," said Damian Warner, Canadian decathlete and Olympic champion. "This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful to be spending more time with my family and I'm excited to work with Club House to encourage Canadians to appreciate the outdoors by spending time together at a local park, on a walk or hike, or over a meal in their own backyard."

"Our survey also showed that almost all (79 per cent) of Canadians pack food for outdoor activities. So, we created portable, seasonal recipes to extend Thanksgiving flavours beyond the dining room," said Deborah Sharpe, Group Marketing Director for Club House. "Just as we discover the outdoors, Club House is encouraging Canadians to rethink their favourite fall staples by enjoying them on-the-go."

This fall, Club House wants to see Canadians gathering safely and enjoying seasonal recipes in the great outdoors at a picnic in a local park, on a camping trip, or just entertaining outside. By sharing a photo and tagging #ClubHouseThanksgiving, #Contest, and @ClubHouseCanada on Instagram , fans will be entered to win the "Ultimate Club House Explorer Prize Pack." One grand prize winner and nine runners-up will receive a year-long Parks Canada Discover Pass and food-themed essentials to take on-the-go. To get the recipes, view survey results, and learn more, visit ClubHouse.ca/Thanksgiving-Outdoors.

Media Note: High resolution images are available for download at this link.

About the Sweepstakes

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open until 10/3/21 at 11:59pm ET to legal residents of Canada [excluding Quebec] who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Your account must be public to be eligible. One (1) grand prize: Parks Canada Discovery Pass and camping gear (approx. value ("AV") $477). Nine (9) secondary prizes: Parks Canada Discovery Pass, blanket, and water bottle (AV $265 each). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Math skill test and internet access required. <Rules.>

About the Survey

From 8/10/21 to 8/11/21 an online survey of 1,513 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in QC, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 135 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is a McCormick & Company (MKC) brand. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Club House

For further information: Media Contacts: Meghan Edwards, [email protected], M: 416-300-5720; Sarah Windham, [email protected], M: 443-844-9067