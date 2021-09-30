TuneOut launches an innovative eye mask that soothes and eases tension from prolonged exposure to screens.

Sep 30, 2021, 07:47 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Too much screen time these days? Take ten. Tune out the world and reset with TuneOut™ Warming Mineral Eye Rescue. New to Canada, made with an ancient Japanese mineral recipe perfected over the centuries, this sweet, 100% natural cotton eye mask offers the ideal balm for exhaustion.
Simply open the sealed mask and place over the eyes to activate. A combination of iron, activated carbon and minerals produces up to 15 minutes of heat and moisture to ease, hydrate and soothe away the stresses of the screen and the day.
Spa rescue in a box
- Individually sealed masks in 100% natural cotton in every box
- Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free
- Portability for at home, at work or on-the-go
- Recommended by Optometrists
Relax. Refresh. Reboot.
- Warms up to 15 minutes
- Hydrates dry eyes
- Soothes puffiness
- Eases tension
- Smooths travel
Available for purchase online at www.TuneOut.ca, and at select LensCrafters and Kodak Lens stores through eyeTrust Network.
Canada tunes in to TuneOut™
TuneOut is a Canadian Company registered with Health Canada and the Better Business Bureau and has been recognized as a trusted health and beauty product by Parent Tested Parent Approved. Our new masks are FDA and CE approved, and our factories are ISO and SGS certified, which means we do things right. We are thrilled to introduce TuneOut to Canada and the benefits it brings.
Contact Alex for a TuneOut™ Warming Mineral Eye Rescue sample and we invite you to join us on Instagram @TuneOut.ca.
Discover more at www.TuneOut.ca.
SOURCE TuneOut
For further information: Alex Fiscalini, (647) 588-0855, [email protected]
