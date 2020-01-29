Tune in to Pollard Banknote's Newest Licensed Brands - A Selection of Popular Classic TV Shows

Under the license of ViacomCBS Consumer Products, Pollard Banknote now offers a wide range of iconic brand assets for lottery use from these timeless programs, including character images and photos, quotes, logos, icons, and backgrounds. Ticket designs can feature a single show or mix and match assets to create unified ticket themes. To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Products team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements such as second chance draws, merchandise prizing, a POS program, and digital marketing.

"These iconic TV shows share a common legacy of resonant storytelling and broad audience appeal that has made them perennial favourites with new and established fans alike," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are thrilled to be able to offer these timeless brands to our lottery clients. There are countless options for eye-catching ticket designs that provoke players' sense of nostalgia, as well as a wealth of exciting promotional and second chance opportunities, such as drawings for themed merchandise or experiential trip prizing."

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

