Tundra Technical Ranks One of the Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 Straight Years

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - With 331 percent revenue growth over the past five years, Tundra Technical Solutions, a global IT and Engineering staffing firm, has been selected as one of the country's fastest-growing companies according to Canadian Business Fastest Growing Companies ranking. This marks Tundra's 10th consecutive appearance on the list, something very few companies have ever managed to achieve. Previously known as the PROFIT 500, the list ranks Canada's top private and public companies based on five-year revenue growth; firms must be independent, not a subsidiary, to qualify.

"To achieve a fastest-growing ranking in a pandemic era is a testament to our teams' perseverance (and tenacity??) when serving clients, finding the best talent, and innovating new ways to add agility to any recruitment process," said Tundra Technical president Micah Williams. "We've built a tremendous internal culture where we thrive against all odds, and that same grit is propelling the business throughout North America, Europe and Asia."

Tundra's innovative services include the industry's first-ever direct source and curation-services solution, allowing companies to leverage their brand equity to attract and engage with the best IT and Engineering talent in the industry.

"Our aim is to become the most innovative recruiting partner with the best tools in any industry," Williams added.

This year Tundra was also named to the prestigious Financial Times America's Fastest Growing Companies list in April.

As a result of its selection, Tundra will participate in the invitation-only 19th Annual Growth 500 CEO Summit and Awards presentation November 3-12, an exclusive virtual conference designed specifically for the leaders of Canada's fastest-growing companies. The summit will feature many opportunities for Tundra to meet and share ideas with fellow growth-oriented entrepreneurs. A dynamic lineup of speakers will provide insight and ideas on leadership, diversity, finance and technology.

Tundra also received recognition as one of the Top 25 fastest-growing U.S. staffing companies by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The selection was based on Tundra's record 38.1 percent Compounded Annual Growth Rate, SIA said.

"I am so proud of the entire Tundra team, our business partners and the exceptional technical talent that we represent, to continuously go above and beyond the call of duty especially during this pandemic," Williams said.

What's the secret to company-wide growth? Promoting great people: see how Tundra's associates thrive in their own roles along with the company's explosive growth.

