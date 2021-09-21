Tulip Redefines the Flexible Workplace with Innovative Benefits

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Tulip, a leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, is excited to announce that it has implemented an innovative set of new workplace benefits to provide employees with unparalleled flexibility—all while accelerating company growth.

Tulip has adopted the guiding principle that there will be almost no restrictions on work flexibility, as long as the needs of the business are supported. While many workplaces are transitioning back to more rigid requirements, Tulip is taking the opposite approach and focusing on letting each employee work the way that's best for them in order to drive the best results across the board.

One of the most visible measures has given employees control over the length of their workweek. Currently in pilot stage, Tulip lets employees work a 4 or 4.5-day week based on recent studies out of Iceland demonstrating resultant increases in productivity and satisfaction.

The intention of the reduced workweek is to give employees the freedom to find the right work-life balance for them. Along the same lines is Tulip's new 'work-cation' benefit, which lets employees work reduced hours in order to extend vacation time.

Tulip conducted a number of surveys to better understand employee attitudes toward benefits and expectations. Employees embraced new measures but also had clear ideas about transitioning back into office, which weighed heavily into policy decisions.

More than 4/5 employees expressed they'd like to continue working from home the majority of time, but nearly the same number said they would like to get together for an in-person event at least once a quarter.

To facilitate this, Tulip will maintain its Kitchener, ON office, and explore the possibility of opening a Toronto, ON office in 2022 given that a large percentage of the Tulip team is already located there. Tulip is also adopting a "Hub Cities" concept, with the intention of opening offices wherever else large groups of employees are located.

Beyond that, Tulip will support employees' desire to relocate internationally but it also won't enforce in-office attendance no matter where the employee is located. The company has made investments to support a remote work culture including software to help remote employees build connections and tools to help team members avoid burnout.

"Based on the results of our employee survey, it was clear that a hybrid model is the best approach for Tulip," says Marco Osso, VP, Employee Success at Tulip. "We saw that we needed to do something different, so we introduced innovative approaches, such as work-cation, that we haven't seen before. We're excited to launch these new benefits and we're confident that these flexible work options will help us better meet our employees' needs, both now and in the future."

